Daniil Medvedev returns a shot to Stan Wawrinka during their quarterfinal at the US Open tennis championships Tuesday in New York. Photo: AP/Sarah Stier
tennis

Medvedev beats Wawrinka to reach U.S. Open semifinals

NEW YORK

Daniil Medvedev is continuing his hard-court roll right into the U.S. Open semifinals after beating Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

The No. 5 seed reached the final four at a major tournament for the first time and improved his tour-leading total to 49 victories this year. He reached the final in three straight tournaments on hard courts leading into the U.S. Open, winning the last one.

Medvedev, 23, had his legs treated twice in the first set but played through the pain to become the youngest semifinalist at the U.S. Open since Novak Djokovic was also 23 in 2010.

He will play five-time champion Roger Federer or unseeded Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals.

Wawrinka eliminated the defending champion Djokovic in the fourth round but fell short of getting back to the semifinals for the first time since winning the 2016 U.S. Open title.

In women's action, Elina Svitolina reached the semifinals for the first time with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Johanna Konta.

The No. 5 seed followed her first appearance in the final four of a major at Wimbledon in July by getting right back there at Flushing Meadows, where she will face either six-time champion Serena Williams or Wang Qiang.

The players exchanged three straight breaks of serve in the third set but Svitolina played a cleaner match than Konta, who made 35 unforced errors compared to Svitolina's 13.

The 16th-seeded Konta was trying to reach her first U.S. Open semifinal. She has reached that round in the other three major tournaments.

