Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
auto racing

Mercedes driver Hamilton wins Japanese Grand Prix

0 Comments
SUZUKA, Mie

Lewis Hamilton won the Japanese Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to take a 67-point lead in the Formula One championship and stand on the brink of a fifth title.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, the Briton's closest rival, finished only sixth after an early collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen left the German fighting back from 19th place.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas secured the Mercedes one-two with second place while Verstappen finished third.

If Hamilton wins the next race in the United States, he will be champion with three races to spare in case Vettel finishes lower than second.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon