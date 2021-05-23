Mickelson holds on to lead PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson held on to his lead at the PGA Championship despite struggling on the back nine.
Mickelson shot a 70 on Saturday and was at 7-under 209 for the tournament. He'll carry a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka as he tries for his sixth career major and second PGA title.
Mickelson made a 5-foot for par on the closing hole to keep his lead through 54 holes.
Koepka had tied Mickelson for the lead with a birdie on the 16th. But he missed a short putt on the difficult 18th hole to move back down.
Louis Oosthuizen, who began the round tied with Mickelson, was in third at 5 under after a 72.
Louis Oosthuizen, who began the round tied with Mickelson, was in third at 5 under after a 72.

Kevin Streelman finished with a 70 and is in fourth at 4 under.
