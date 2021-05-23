Newsletter Signup Register / Login
PGA Championship Golf
Phil Mickelson reacts on the fourth hole during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, in Kiawah Island, S.C. Photo: AP/Matt York
golf

Mickelson holds on to lead PGA Championship

0 Comments
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C.

Phil Mickelson held on to his lead at the PGA Championship despite struggling on the back nine.

Mickelson shot a 70 on Saturday and was at 7-under 209 for the tournament. He'll carry a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka as he tries for his sixth career major and second PGA title.

Mickelson made a 5-foot for par on the closing hole to keep his lead through 54 holes.

Koepka had tied Mickelson for the lead with a birdie on the 16th. But he missed a short putt on the difficult 18th hole to move back down.

Louis Oosthuizen, who began the round tied with Mickelson, was in third at 5 under after a 72.

Kevin Streelman finished with a 70 and is in fourth at 4 under.

