Mochizuki reaches junior boys singles final at Wimbledon

Shintaro Mochizuki became the first Japanese player to reach a junior boys' Grand Slam singles final after outlasting fourth-seeded American Martin Damm 6-1, 0-6, 10-8, on Friday.

The eighth-seeded Mochizuki will play Carlos Gimeno Valero of Spain, who beat Harold Mayot of France 7-6 (5), 6-4. Gimeno Valero will also be playing his first Grand Slam final.

In the junior girls' final, Alexa Noel of the United States will face Daria Snigur of Ukraine.

