Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki kisses the trophy after defeating Spain's Carlos Gimeno Valero in the boys' singles final match at Wimbledon Sunday. Photo: AP
tennis

Mochizuki wins Wimbledon junior boys' title

WIMBLEDON, England

Shintaro Mochizuki became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam junior boys' title by beating Carlos Gimeno Valero of Spain 6-3, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final.

Mochizuki used his serve-and-volley style to great effect, winning 17 of 23 points when he went to the net. In comparison, Gimeno Valero won only one of four points at the net.

"I like coming into the net, yeah, a lot," Mochizuki said. "I'm good at that."

Mochizuki won the last three games of the first set and then broke for a 3-1 lead in the second. He broke again in the final game, converting his fourth match point.

Gimeno Valero was playing his first tournament on grass.

