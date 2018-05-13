Mola, Duffy win Yokohama world series triathlon

World champion Mario Mola of Spain dominated the 10-kilometer race to win the World Series Triathlon event in Yokohama on Saturday, claiming his third consecutive title in Japan.

Mola took over the lead in the first kilometer and then pulled away from the pack to cross the finish line in 1 hour, 44 minutes, 59 seconds, 40 seconds ahead of Australian Jake Birtwhistle. Fernando Alarza, also of Spain, was third, 51 seconds off the pace.

With Mola's comfortable win secured, the focus shifted to the race for second place where Birtwhistle surged ahead of Alarza down the stretch.

In the women's event, world champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda pulled ahead of the pack early in the 10-kilometer race to claim her second consecutive title in Japan with a time of 1:53:26.

Katie Zaferes of the United States was 33 seconds behind in second, while Non Stanford of Wales claimed third place with a time of 1:54:42.

Ashleigh Gentle of Australia was fourth while Claire Michel of Belgium rounded out the top five.

Duffy, who claimed gold in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast last month, also won the inaugural world series triathlon in her native Bermuda on April 28 to become the first woman in series history to win a race after leading all three disciplines.

