More than 30,000 applications for Tokyo 2020 Games Volunteer Program completed

The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) announced Friday that, just 10 days after the commencement of registrations, more than 30,000 applications for the Tokyo 2020 Games Volunteer Program have been completed.

So far, 61,826 people have registered to apply and 31,982 people have completed the application. Tokyo 2020 organizers said they will be offering up to 80,000 volunteer opportunities, and welcome applications from all people with a passion to contribute to the success of the Games.

Registration will be open until early December. The exact closing date for applications will be announced on the Tokyo 2020 website at a later date.

Orientation sessions and interviews for applicants residing in Japan will commence in February 2019, with general training following in October 2019. Orientation for successful overseas applicants will be held between March and July 2019 via video calls, with training to follow from June 2020.

Applications can be made via Tokyo 2020’s website at https://tokyo2020.org/en/special/volunteer/

