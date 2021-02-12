Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Protesters hold signs opposing the Tokyo Olympics and sexist remarks by Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori in front of a building where the Organizing Committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games has its headquarters in Tokyo, on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
sports

Mori resigns over sexist remarks: Hashimoto being considered to replace him

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and again apologized for his sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the start.

"My inappropriate comments caused a big trouble. I am sorry," Mori, 83, said at an Olympic organizing committee meeting.

He said the most important thing now was for the Tokyo Olympics to be a success.

His resignation only months before the postponed Summer Games are scheduled to begin will further erode confidence in the organizers' ability to pull off the event during a coronavirus pandemic.

Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, sparked a furor when he said during an Olympic committee meeting earlier this month that women talk too much.

After a global outcry for him to be sacked, he apologized for his comments but refused to step down.

On Thursday, Mori asked the mayor of the Olympic village, 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi, to take over the top position, but by Friday public criticism of his hand-picked successor, reportedly saw Kawabuchi turn down the job.

Local broadcaster Fuji News Network reported the government would seek to block the nomination of Kawabuchi.

"We can't give the impression that things have changed unless we install a woman or see a generational shift," FNN cited a government source as saying.

Local media said Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has represented Japan in both the summer and winter Olympics, was being considered as a possible candidate.

The Mori controversy has done "serious reputation damage" to the Tokyo Olympics, said one source involved in the Olympics.

The source, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said many officials want a woman to replace Mori.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had asked Mori if there was either a younger or a female candidate to succeed, but Mori recommended Kawabuchi, Kawabuchi said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

A say day. Mori was a great man who did a lot for the people of Japan. Soon, this score is going to be settled.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

What a comedy routine!! The Olympics have laid bare how hopelessly behind the times Japan is, exactly the opposite of what they had hoped. File this under be careful what you wish for.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel