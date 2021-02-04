Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori delivers a speech at a beginning of a meeting on the preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via AP
sports

Mori says he may need to resign after saying women talk too much at meetings

62 Comments
TOKYO

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said he may need to resign over comments he made about women if calls for him to do so strengthen, the Mainichi newspaper quoted him as saying on Thursday.

Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister and head of the Tokyo committee organizing the postponed Summer Games this year, caused an uproar with remarks that board meetings with women take too long because they talk too much, which was "annoying".

Anger over Mori's comments is likely to further alienate a Japanese public that has grown increasingly wary of Tokyo's attempts to hold the Games during a pandemic.

Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public opposes holding the Games as scheduled in July, according to the most recent poll.

Mori's comments caused immediate furore on social media, where the hashtag "Mori, please resign" was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday morning.

In an apparent protest of Mori's comments, Noriko Mizoguchi, a former judo silver medalist, tweeted the International Olympic Committee's code of ethics and said that any type of harassment should be rejected.

Renho, a prominent opposition lawmaker, called Mori's remarks "shameful".

"His comments run counter to the spirit of Olympics that denounces discrimination and calls for friendship, solidarity and fairness," she said in a tweet.

Mori made the comments, some of which were greeted with laughter, at a meeting with members of the Japanese Olympic Committee, the Asahi reported. The New York Times also reported the story.

"If one (female) member raises her hand to speak, the others all feel the need to speak too. Everyone ends up saying something. So we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, or they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," Mori said, according to the report from the Asahi, one of Japan's leading daily papers. "We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."

The JOC board has 25 members, of whom five are women.

However, Kyodo News reported that Mori also praised the caliber of the seven women currently sitting on the 35-member board, saying many had previously served in sporting leagues and had valuable international experience.

According to the committee's governance code, established in 2019, it should be aiming to make sure that 40% seats on the board are filled by women.

If anyone's talking to much, it seems that Mori's the prime candidate. Perhaps there should be some rules implemented to restrict what he says?

36 ( +40 / -4 )

Stupid old dinosaur. His archaic views, and those of his ilk, do not belong in the 21st century.

30 ( +37 / -7 )

Women in Japan don’t talk enough if we’re doing to generalize.

25 ( +31 / -6 )

Shameful rubbish from archaic Mori who needs to check himself. Women should be seen but not heard.

22 ( +29 / -7 )

How much money are they funnelling off to themselves in shady corporations though?

Every so often the ‘real Japan’ appears through the cracks. Get these dinosaurs out of these positions and show them their views and attitudes are no longer required.

16 ( +20 / -4 )

Japan today;

"We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."

Asian Nikkei:

"We have about seven women on our (Olympic) committee," Mori said. "They are experienced in international arenas. That's why their talk is sophisticated, gets to the point, and they are very useful."

Me: somebody is crossing the line with free translation.

24 ( +26 / -2 )

Women need to speak up MORE to get people like this OUT of power.

Disgusting.

14 ( +18 / -4 )

@Jax

Both articles are completely different.

That is really interesting...

7 ( +9 / -2 )

Also, all those titles of the articles... Very clickbeity... Tabloid like.

But then again everybody does it...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Another dinosaur from Oyaji Inc. who needs a proper good kicking as means to understand that evolution is coming for people like him.

6 ( +10 / -4 )

Brought to you by those who installed the LDP (the US), as well as those who have continued to vote the LDP into power, the Japanese people themselves (easily influenced by the media and herd instincts).

2 ( +3 / -1 )

MORI RESIGNATION EXPECTED !

°

This can of man is absolutely unable to find solution for anything that need real competences even less an olympic world wide solution. They use women as scapegoat to hide their own shortcoming.

During a meeting, you usually do the "table round". Every one say what he think or proposed.

Women can be more defensive. But there is two causes: the man leading the meeting is a tyran playing division to rule and seeking excuses to fire women; the other one, the women are selected for their talent in bed instead of leadership.

In the end, Mori made serious professional mistakes to affirm women have nothing to apport to solution solving if they are found not useful during a meeting.

°

Science note

°

It is well known that you need a creative and open mind to find executive solution at the international level. This is the most difficult decision making to create. And olympic carry human values that ask even more intelligence. With this position on women, it is obvious Mori can't find solution and seek scapegoat to explain the delay.

I am sure he expect himself to have soon an intuition. I was the same after a concussion. Instead of having it during the meeting, it was coming with a delay a few days to a few weeks later. The more the problem to solve is big, the more delay was needed. On shot terme, it is better if men prepare the file because they are monothinkers when women a polythinkers. But the solution without the women part is always too short.

In the end, as usual, the man is not good for the job and start to eliminate proposals because he can't deal with women ideas. He accuses women for his own short mind coming.

°

NadAge

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Mori, it's you who talk too much (and gets backlash).

4 ( +7 / -3 )

And this is Japans choice as President of the organising Olympic committee? Not sure where the blame lies, with him or those who chose him. At 83, fighting a terminal illness he does sum up the Tokyo games so that worked out. Those women? His tea cup has been empty for 3min and instead of filling it they are talking as if anybody cares what they say. 2021 Japan style.

11 ( +12 / -1 )

Tokyo 2020 chief Mori says women talk too much

Lmao is this guy for real?

12 ( +13 / -1 )

Japan is stuck in the past

12 ( +13 / -1 )

Japan is stuck in the past

In too many ways. For a number of those older male Japanese, there is no cure for being a jerk.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

People in general talk too much.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

Can Japan embarrass itself any more?

8 ( +12 / -4 )

"We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."

Wow. . .

1 ( +3 / -2 )

What an idiot.

11 ( +13 / -2 )

**Well said, sisters! **@girl_in_tokyo & Nadège 07:34 am JST

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Someone better fire Mori from his job before he speaks another ridiculous word. JOC didn't need him from the beginning.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Japanese meetings are all talk and no action.

He's right, less talk, more action.

-5 ( +7 / -12 )

Resign already before those bandages and masks cover your whole body. Come to think of it, that might be a good idea.

RETIRE!

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Mori should know from experience.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

This decaying zombie needs to be silenced. Whatever little useless life is left in him, strap it to a wheel chair and roll him into an old folks home.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

"If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," "We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."

Nice one, hope international press gives this due attention so the world can see what kind of fossils run " advanced Japan".

11 ( +11 / -0 )

And this idiot is in charge of the Olympics...Oh dear..

15 ( +15 / -0 )

When he was PM, this Mori dope was described by the media as having "the heart of a flea and the brain of a shark."

I think thats being really unfair to fleas and sharks.

Sack the dumb old fossil.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

That’s common sense and hasn’t been changed for tens of thousands of years. It’s even become part of genetically imprinted behavior differences. How that, what reason was responsible for that? Well....Men were on the hunt or on war or discovering unknown new areas outside and therefore silently communicating with only a very few words and gestures while women as well as the children were at the same time safe in the tribe’s caves or huts, talking much and loudly about anything , like cooking, daily life, education, childbirth and such simple and local topics. Only nearing enemy tribes or dangerous wild animals could force them to temporarily stop talking. lol

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

This is the same guy who said that English is the language of "the enemy", who thinks he is a better skater than Mao Asada, who says Japanese athletes shouldn't live in America, and that they shouldn't represent Japan at all if they don't sing the anthem loudly enough. Putting someone like this at the head of the Olympic Committee tells you all you need to know about this country.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

The man is a sexist dinosaur. Not a good look for Japan, or those from the IOC who laughed.

8 ( +10 / -2 )

When it comes to idiotic comments by Japanese politicians, Aso and Mori are in a class by themselves.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

They do, and so do men.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Sorry, it will take more time to change things.

@marcelito 8:29a JST “Nice one, hope international press gives this due attention so the world can see... "Japan".- ||“...everyone understands their place."

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Jax

Japan today;

"We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."

Asian Nikkei:

"We have about seven women on our (Olympic) committee," Mori said. "They are experienced in international arenas. That's why their talk is sophisticated, gets to the point, and they are very useful."

Me: somebody is crossing the line with free translation.

NHK's (Japanese) reporting seems to be far more in line with the JT article than with the Nikkei's.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210203/k10012848591000.html

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Can Japan embarrass itself anymore?

We put Yasuhiro Mori in charge of the Olympics. Trust me, there’s still plenty of opportunity for further embarrassment.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Cant he just be retired to a dark corner in some museum? Or better yet...

7 ( +7 / -0 )

We are confused. Are you saying Mori & AsianNikkei were more complimentary to the women on his staff??

*@Bruce Chatwin 9:00a JST **“somebody is crossing the line with free translation.”*

Japan Today; "..about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."

*Asian Nikkei: "..about seven women on our committee," Mori said. "...experienced in international arenas. ...their talk is sophisticated, gets to the point, and they are very useful."*

NHK reporting far more in line with the JT article than with the Nikkei's.”

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

@jax

"We have about seven women on our (Olympic) committee," Mori said. "They are experienced in international arenas. That's why their talk is sophisticated, gets to the point, and they are very useful."

Me: somebody is crossing the line with free translation.

He mentioned several things, some local media they don't want to be show Olympic a bad image, since that's one of their source of revenue.

This one from Asahi that used by Washington Post:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/02/03/yoshiro-mori-tokyo-olympics-sexist-comments/

“When you increase the number of female executive members, if their speaking time isn’t restricted to a certain extent, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” he said, a

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This dinosaur thinks he's so great but all he does is talk.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

It's no surprise. Remember when he said that Japan is "kami no kuni" with the emperor at the center when he was PM, 21 years ago?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Typical dinosaur. He probably believes a woman's job at the office is to pour tea for everyone

4 ( +5 / -1 )

My (Japanese) wife nearly blew a gasket yesterday when she learned of this dingbat's comments regarding holding the Tokyo Olympic "no matter what the situation is with Covid19".

This morning I'm wondering whether or not to tell her about this latest statement.

Anyway it's getting coverage on several overseas news sites.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/03/sports/olympics/tokyo-olympics-yoshiro-mori.html

4 ( +4 / -0 )

LOL! Interesting way to get out the whole Olympics cluster .

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Stupid old sod.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

If one (female) member raises her hand to speak, the others all feel the need to speak too. Everyone ends up saying something. So we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, or they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,

I just can't stop laughing! That is exactly how I feel in meetings with Japanese managers.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Men can go on and on as well and often do. it is not a gender issue. Mori was a horrible PM due in part to talking too much, think his approval rating was 5% when he resigned in shame.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

This mindset shouldn't be too surprising considering these old fossils were never home to actually interact with their families to begin with.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Perhaps when one woman spoke up, this allowed the other women to then speak up too. There are only 5 females on this important panel. With more women involved, a true balance will emerge for the larger group as a whole.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Another comedy gold medal for Mori.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It's called a Meeting Agenda. You document beforehand what will be discussed by who in a set time limit. Then you have someone, usually a timekeeper or gatekeeper, moderate the meeting so you stick to the agenda and stay on time. Yes I know.....a Meeting Agenda is considered to be a foreign practice and basically unheard of in Japan companies and organizations because it's considered to be unnecessary........

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I’ve been to many Japanese business meetings. The only one who speaks is the leader. Everybody else just sits there and nods while they are struggling to stay awake. Women should not be silenced in Japan. In fact, women should run Japan. Kick all those cronies out of parliament and give the women a go. Japanese women are much better educated and run rings around the men in management, sports and education. No wonder Japan has such a strong prejudice against successful women. The men are afraid of them. .

6 ( +7 / -1 )

He should retire asap.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Time to shut this clown up for good.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Women need to speak out even more now!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Interesting. Mori should submit his research findings, since all studies about this up to now have shown that in meetings, men actually speak more than they think they do; and men think women speak more than they actually do.

But hey, here comes Mori to show them he knows better. Again.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yoshiro Mori would be wise to take his own advice.

There is always the prospect of an impromptu press conference Mori gaff, I suspect that is the main reason the media turn up. 

Necessary to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, the mask makes little difference in preventing Mori san from expelling utter gibberish at will.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mori should shut up and bring me a cup of tea.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Another case of foot in mouth from a member of oyaji inc.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

lol

This guy is a *riot!

(*as in a complete embarrassment to Japan)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yes women talk too much. They should just sit there while smiling and nodding politely while they pretend to listen to old gits stroke their own egos.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

We are confused. Are you saying Mori & AsianNikkei were more complimentary to the women on his staff??

NHK's reporting echoes that of Reuters and Japan Today. Nikkei is the outlier in this case; Nikkei's reporting seems to be distorting Mori's comments. The NHK reporting in Japanese is at the link below:

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210203/k10012848591000.html

その上で、自身が会長や名誉会長を歴任した日本ラグビー協会で女性の理事が増えていることを例にあげ「今までの倍、時間がかかる。女性というのは競争意識が強い。誰か1人が手をあげて言うと自分も言わなきゃいけないと思うのだろう。それでみんな発言する」などと述べました。

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This guy was useless as a PM way back when. And he's useless now. Retire already.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Someone get this old sack of skin and bones resembling a human something to stuff his mouth with. Nothing but gibberish seems to be leaking out.

Japanese women should speak out more.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

This could be a good thing. He could use it as a “save face” and stop the 2020 Superspreader Olympic Games. He can get his golden parachute and we can stop mass deaths of the elderly.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He never opens his mouth except to change feet. Like the majority of Japanese politicians and managers, he has made a career of endlessly failing upward.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/02/03/yoshiro-mori-tokyo-olympics-sexist-comments/

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This walking cadaver needs to quit immediately and not receive another penny from the trough he's had his snout in for the last six decades.

The man's a disgrace. He's always been a laughing stock.

I was here when he bumbled through his period at PM, and left with single-digit approval ratings. Why the hell does he get a say in anything?

We've carried you long enough, you risible old buffoon. Get out and walk.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Oh, c'mon, the man just started to speak (once again) before turning on his brain.

Too often he doesn't know what he says, or what he is talking about.

Time to cash in that final retirement bonus!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a dropkick...!

And what’s on his hands/wrists? Are they long johns or..?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

