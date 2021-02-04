Mori says he may need to resign after saying women talk too much at meetings

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said he may need to resign over comments he made about women if calls for him to do so strengthen, the Mainichi newspaper quoted him as saying on Thursday.
Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister and head of the Tokyo committee organizing the postponed Summer Games this year, caused an uproar with remarks that board meetings with women take too long because they talk too much, which was "annoying".
Anger over Mori's comments is likely to further alienate a Japanese public that has grown increasingly wary of Tokyo's attempts to hold the Games during a pandemic.
Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public opposes holding the Games as scheduled in July, according to the most recent poll.
Mori's comments caused immediate furore on social media, where the hashtag "Mori, please resign" was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday morning.
In an apparent protest of Mori's comments, Noriko Mizoguchi, a former judo silver medalist, tweeted the International Olympic Committee's code of ethics and said that any type of harassment should be rejected.
Renho, a prominent opposition lawmaker, called Mori's remarks "shameful".
"His comments run counter to the spirit of Olympics that denounces discrimination and calls for friendship, solidarity and fairness," she said in a tweet.
Mori made the comments, some of which were greeted with laughter, at a meeting with members of the Japanese Olympic Committee, the Asahi reported. The New York Times also reported the story.
"If one (female) member raises her hand to speak, the others all feel the need to speak too. Everyone ends up saying something. So we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, or they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," Mori said, according to the report from the Asahi, one of Japan's leading daily papers. "We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."
The JOC board has 25 members, of whom five are women.
However, Kyodo News reported that Mori also praised the caliber of the seven women currently sitting on the 35-member board, saying many had previously served in sporting leagues and had valuable international experience.
According to the committee's governance code, established in 2019, it should be aiming to make sure that 40% seats on the board are filled by women.© Thomson Reuters 2021
62 Comments
David Varnes
If anyone's talking to much, it seems that Mori's the prime candidate. Perhaps there should be some rules implemented to restrict what he says?
Politik Kills
Stupid old dinosaur. His archaic views, and those of his ilk, do not belong in the 21st century.
Simian Lane
Women in Japan don’t talk enough if we’re doing to generalize.
zichi
Shameful rubbish from archaic Mori who needs to check himself. Women should be seen but not heard.
HBJ
How much money are they funnelling off to themselves in shady corporations though?
Every so often the ‘real Japan’ appears through the cracks. Get these dinosaurs out of these positions and show them their views and attitudes are no longer required.
Jax
Japan today;
Asian Nikkei:
Me: somebody is crossing the line with free translation.
jojobird
Women need to speak up MORE to get people like this OUT of power.
Disgusting.
Monty
@Jax
Both articles are completely different.
That is really interesting...
Jax
Also, all those titles of the articles... Very clickbeity... Tabloid like.
But then again everybody does it...
Danny Nguyen
Another dinosaur from Oyaji Inc. who needs a proper good kicking as means to understand that evolution is coming for people like him.
moonbloom
Brought to you by those who installed the LDP (the US), as well as those who have continued to vote the LDP into power, the Japanese people themselves (easily influenced by the media and herd instincts).
Nadège
MORI RESIGNATION EXPECTED !
°
This can of man is absolutely unable to find solution for anything that need real competences even less an olympic world wide solution. They use women as scapegoat to hide their own shortcoming.
During a meeting, you usually do the "table round". Every one say what he think or proposed.
Women can be more defensive. But there is two causes: the man leading the meeting is a tyran playing division to rule and seeking excuses to fire women; the other one, the women are selected for their talent in bed instead of leadership.
In the end, Mori made serious professional mistakes to affirm women have nothing to apport to solution solving if they are found not useful during a meeting.
°
Science note
°
°
NadAge
noriahojanen
Mori, it's you who talk too much (and gets backlash).
Cricky
And this is Japans choice as President of the organising Olympic committee? Not sure where the blame lies, with him or those who chose him. At 83, fighting a terminal illness he does sum up the Tokyo games so that worked out. Those women? His tea cup has been empty for 3min and instead of filling it they are talking as if anybody cares what they say. 2021 Japan style.
rcch
Lmao is this guy for real?
StevieJ
Japan is stuck in the past
Danny Nguyen
In too many ways. For a number of those older male Japanese, there is no cure for being a jerk.
Elvis is here
People in general talk too much.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Can Japan embarrass itself any more?
Capuchin
Wow. . .
rainyday
What an idiot.
snowymountainhell
**Well said, sisters! **@girl_in_tokyo & Nadège 07:34 am JST
kwatt
Someone better fire Mori from his job before he speaks another ridiculous word. JOC didn't need him from the beginning.
Burning Bush
Japanese meetings are all talk and no action.
He's right, less talk, more action.
Pukey2
Resign already before those bandages and masks cover your whole body. Come to think of it, that might be a good idea.
RETIRE!
Chico3
Mori should know from experience.
Lorem ipsum
This decaying zombie needs to be silenced. Whatever little useless life is left in him, strap it to a wheel chair and roll him into an old folks home.
marcelito
"If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," "We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."
Nice one, hope international press gives this due attention so the world can see what kind of fossils run " advanced Japan".
Aly Rustom
And this idiot is in charge of the Olympics...Oh dear..
BurakuminDes
When he was PM, this Mori dope was described by the media as having "the heart of a flea and the brain of a shark."
I think thats being really unfair to fleas and sharks.
Sack the dumb old fossil.
Sven Asai
That’s common sense and hasn’t been changed for tens of thousands of years. It’s even become part of genetically imprinted behavior differences. How that, what reason was responsible for that? Well....Men were on the hunt or on war or discovering unknown new areas outside and therefore silently communicating with only a very few words and gestures while women as well as the children were at the same time safe in the tribe’s caves or huts, talking much and loudly about anything , like cooking, daily life, education, childbirth and such simple and local topics. Only nearing enemy tribes or dangerous wild animals could force them to temporarily stop talking. lol
Tokyo-m
This is the same guy who said that English is the language of "the enemy", who thinks he is a better skater than Mao Asada, who says Japanese athletes shouldn't live in America, and that they shouldn't represent Japan at all if they don't sing the anthem loudly enough. Putting someone like this at the head of the Olympic Committee tells you all you need to know about this country.
Luddite
The man is a sexist dinosaur. Not a good look for Japan, or those from the IOC who laughed.
Bruce Chatwin
When it comes to idiotic comments by Japanese politicians, Aso and Mori are in a class by themselves.
Slayer
They do, and so do men.
snowymountainhell
Sorry, it will take more time to change things.
@marcelito 8:29a JST “Nice one, hope international press gives this due attention so the world can see... "Japan".- ||“...everyone understands their place."
Bruce Chatwin
NHK's (Japanese) reporting seems to be far more in line with the JT article than with the Nikkei's.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210203/k10012848591000.html
GdTokyo
We put Yasuhiro Mori in charge of the Olympics. Trust me, there’s still plenty of opportunity for further embarrassment.
Chabbawanga
Cant he just be retired to a dark corner in some museum? Or better yet...
snowymountainhell
We are confused. Are you saying Mori & AsianNikkei were more complimentary to the women on his staff??
*@Bruce Chatwin 9:00a JST **“somebody is crossing the line with free translation.”*
NHK reporting far more in line with the JT article than with the Nikkei's.”
sakurasuki
He mentioned several things, some local media they don't want to be show Olympic a bad image, since that's one of their source of revenue.
This one from Asahi that used by Washington Post:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/02/03/yoshiro-mori-tokyo-olympics-sexist-comments/
“When you increase the number of female executive members, if their speaking time isn’t restricted to a certain extent, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” he said, a
justasking
This dinosaur thinks he's so great but all he does is talk.
BakabonPapa
It's no surprise. Remember when he said that Japan is "kami no kuni" with the emperor at the center when he was PM, 21 years ago?
BlackFlagCitizen
Typical dinosaur. He probably believes a woman's job at the office is to pour tea for everyone
tamanegi
My (Japanese) wife nearly blew a gasket yesterday when she learned of this dingbat's comments regarding holding the Tokyo Olympic "no matter what the situation is with Covid19".
This morning I'm wondering whether or not to tell her about this latest statement.
Anyway it's getting coverage on several overseas news sites.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/03/sports/olympics/tokyo-olympics-yoshiro-mori.html
n1k1
LOL! Interesting way to get out the whole Olympics cluster .
Jimizo
Stupid old sod.
n1k1
I just can't stop laughing! That is exactly how I feel in meetings with Japanese managers.
zurcronium
Men can go on and on as well and often do. it is not a gender issue. Mori was a horrible PM due in part to talking too much, think his approval rating was 5% when he resigned in shame.
bag of hammers
This mindset shouldn't be too surprising considering these old fossils were never home to actually interact with their families to begin with.
Deborah King
Perhaps when one woman spoke up, this allowed the other women to then speak up too. There are only 5 females on this important panel. With more women involved, a true balance will emerge for the larger group as a whole.
Ascissor
Another comedy gold medal for Mori.
MilesTeg
It's called a Meeting Agenda. You document beforehand what will be discussed by who in a set time limit. Then you have someone, usually a timekeeper or gatekeeper, moderate the meeting so you stick to the agenda and stay on time. Yes I know.....a Meeting Agenda is considered to be a foreign practice and basically unheard of in Japan companies and organizations because it's considered to be unnecessary........
Do the hustle
I’ve been to many Japanese business meetings. The only one who speaks is the leader. Everybody else just sits there and nods while they are struggling to stay awake. Women should not be silenced in Japan. In fact, women should run Japan. Kick all those cronies out of parliament and give the women a go. Japanese women are much better educated and run rings around the men in management, sports and education. No wonder Japan has such a strong prejudice against successful women. The men are afraid of them. .
AMS
He should retire asap.
Mocheake
Time to shut this clown up for good.
zichi
Women need to speak out even more now!
Ma-Hu
Interesting. Mori should submit his research findings, since all studies about this up to now have shown that in meetings, men actually speak more than they think they do; and men think women speak more than they actually do.
But hey, here comes Mori to show them he knows better. Again.
itsonlyrocknroll
Yoshiro Mori would be wise to take his own advice.
There is always the prospect of an impromptu press conference Mori gaff, I suspect that is the main reason the media turn up.
Necessary to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, the mask makes little difference in preventing Mori san from expelling utter gibberish at will.
wasao
Mori should shut up and bring me a cup of tea.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Another case of foot in mouth from a member of oyaji inc.
Thomas Tank
lol
This guy is a *riot!
(*as in a complete embarrassment to Japan)
Kniknaknokkaer
Yes women talk too much. They should just sit there while smiling and nodding politely while they pretend to listen to old gits stroke their own egos.
Bruce Chatwin
NHK's reporting echoes that of Reuters and Japan Today. Nikkei is the outlier in this case; Nikkei's reporting seems to be distorting Mori's comments. The NHK reporting in Japanese is at the link below:
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210203/k10012848591000.html
OssanAmerica
This guy was useless as a PM way back when. And he's useless now. Retire already.
Tom
Someone get this old sack of skin and bones resembling a human something to stuff his mouth with. Nothing but gibberish seems to be leaking out.
Japanese women should speak out more.
Goodlucktoyou
This could be a good thing. He could use it as a “save face” and stop the 2020 Superspreader Olympic Games. He can get his golden parachute and we can stop mass deaths of the elderly.
expat
He never opens his mouth except to change feet. Like the majority of Japanese politicians and managers, he has made a career of endlessly failing upward.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/02/03/yoshiro-mori-tokyo-olympics-sexist-comments/
Derek Grebe
This walking cadaver needs to quit immediately and not receive another penny from the trough he's had his snout in for the last six decades.
The man's a disgrace. He's always been a laughing stock.
I was here when he bumbled through his period at PM, and left with single-digit approval ratings. Why the hell does he get a say in anything?
We've carried you long enough, you risible old buffoon. Get out and walk.
klausdorth
Oh, c'mon, the man just started to speak (once again) before turning on his brain.
Too often he doesn't know what he says, or what he is talking about.
Time to cash in that final retirement bonus!
AustPaul
What a dropkick...!
And what’s on his hands/wrists? Are they long johns or..?