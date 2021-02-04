Mori says he may need to resign after saying women talk too much at meetings

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori delivers a speech at a beginning of a meeting on the preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said he may need to resign over comments he made about women if calls for him to do so strengthen, the Mainichi newspaper quoted him as saying on Thursday.

Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister and head of the Tokyo committee organizing the postponed Summer Games this year, caused an uproar with remarks that board meetings with women take too long because they talk too much, which was "annoying".

Anger over Mori's comments is likely to further alienate a Japanese public that has grown increasingly wary of Tokyo's attempts to hold the Games during a pandemic.

Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public opposes holding the Games as scheduled in July, according to the most recent poll.

Mori's comments caused immediate furore on social media, where the hashtag "Mori, please resign" was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday morning.

In an apparent protest of Mori's comments, Noriko Mizoguchi, a former judo silver medalist, tweeted the International Olympic Committee's code of ethics and said that any type of harassment should be rejected.

Renho, a prominent opposition lawmaker, called Mori's remarks "shameful".

"His comments run counter to the spirit of Olympics that denounces discrimination and calls for friendship, solidarity and fairness," she said in a tweet.

Mori made the comments, some of which were greeted with laughter, at a meeting with members of the Japanese Olympic Committee, the Asahi reported. The New York Times also reported the story.

"If one (female) member raises her hand to speak, the others all feel the need to speak too. Everyone ends up saying something. So we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, or they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," Mori said, according to the report from the Asahi, one of Japan's leading daily papers. "We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."

The JOC board has 25 members, of whom five are women.

However, Kyodo News reported that Mori also praised the caliber of the seven women currently sitting on the 35-member board, saying many had previously served in sporting leagues and had valuable international experience.

According to the committee's governance code, established in 2019, it should be aiming to make sure that 40% seats on the board are filled by women.

