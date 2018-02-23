Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Garbine Muguruza of Spain returns the ball to Caroline Garcia of France returns the ball to during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
tennis

Muguruza beats Garcia; Osaka loses at Dubai Championships

0 Comments
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Second-seeded Garbine Muguruza overcame Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2 Thursday to seal her place in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships.

Muguruza defeated the fifth-seeded Frenchwoman in their second quarterfinal in two weeks, with the Spaniard also winning after being a set down in Doha. On Thursday, she needed just two sets but they stretched over 108 minutes.

Muguruza next plays Russian Daria Kasatkina, who defeated compatriot Elena Vesnina 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Top-seeded Elina Svitolina moved to within two matches of retaining her title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over wildcard Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Waiting for Svitolina in the semifinals is the resurgent Angelique Kerber. The sixth-seeded German defeated third-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3 in a 74-minute encounter.

Third-ranked Muguruza had finished her round of 16 match at 1:50 a.m. local time but, if she was tired, she did not show any effects.

The first set was evenly contested, with games going with serve. Muguruza then applied immense pressure and had three break points in the ninth game. That lasted just shy of 10 minutes before Garcia held on but she was broken in the 11th game.

Garcia was making more mistakes because of her aggressive mindset and her tendency to go for the lines. Muguruza was solid throughout, and broke her opponent twice early in the second to go 4-1 up.

"I felt much better in this match than the one we played in Doha. It's always difficult because we played almost in the same week twice," Muguruza said. "But when you play a top-10 player, and you beat her second time in a row, it gives me a good sign that what I'm doing is right.

"I was a little bit upset because it was very late (last night). I ended up sleeping at 4 a.m. But there's nothing I can do, I have to accept it."

Kerber secured her 15th win of the season and reached her third semifinal in four tournaments. She broke early in both sets and lost just eight points on her first serve.

Winner of two Grand Slams in 2016, Kerber did not win a single title in 2017 and dropped to No. 21 in the rankings.

"I don't know exactly what happened last year," said Kerber. "I was still trying my best."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Tainai Meguri

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Japanese Makeup Remover Wipes

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri