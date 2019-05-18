Nadal, Konta reach Italian Open semis; Nishikori out

tennis

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Italian Open champion Rafael Nadal set up a semi-final with Stefanos Tsitsipas thanks to a 6-4, 6-0 win over fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco on Friday, while Briton Johanna Konta got through to the last four for the first time.

A week after losing to the Greek upstart at the same stage of the Madrid Open, the 32-year-old Nadal will be eager to prove that defeat was just a blip as the Spaniard fine-tunes his game ahead of his bid for a 12th Roland Garros title.

The 20-year-old Greek progressed after Roger Federer pulled out with a right leg injury before their quarterfinal clash.

Nadal went 2-0 down against Verdasco before surviving three break points at 4-4 in the first set, but the second seed pulled away by winning eight consecutive games to continue his hunt for a ninth title in Rome.

“I was not playing badly at the beginning at all but he was playing unbelievable (tennis),” Nadal said in a news conference.

“No mistakes, a lot of winners, taking the ball early. It was a very difficult first set. It was one of the first sets that I am happier with.

“I think I had a good feeling during the whole match. Then after winning that first set, in the second of course he slows down a little bit, but I was able to play a little bit more aggressive with the forehand.

“I did a lot of things well this afternoon. I am very happy to be in the semi-finals again. It's a good victory.”

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman reached the last four with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Japanese sixth seed Kei Nishikori and will face world number one Novak Djokovic or Juan Martin del Potro.

In the women's draw, Konta booked her first semifinal spot in Rome with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

The Briton, who defeated Americans Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams in her two matches on Thursday, will face sixth seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday for a place in the final.

Madrid Open champion Bertens reached the last four after Japan's world number one Naomi Osaka pulled out with a thumb injury ahead of their quarter-final.

Konta, celebrating her 28th birthday, hit 42 winners against the 19-year-old Vondrousova and dominated the final set to clinch victory in one hour 53 minutes.

She heads towards this month's French Open in fine form on clay, having finished runner-up in the Morocco Open at the start of May.

Fourth seed Karolina Pliskova recorded her 500th career win with a 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-2 victory over Victoria Azarenka.

She will face either Kristina Mladenovic of France or Greek Maria Sakkari in the other semifinal.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.