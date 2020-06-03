Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nagoya Grampus player Kanazaki tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO

Nagoya Grampus forward Mu Kanazaki has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency first reported the findings and cited Japan’s soccer J.League.

The J.League announced last week that the season can resume for first-division teams on July 4 after being suspended for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many teams have already begun to practice and prepare for league games that will be played in empty stadiums.

Kanazaki underwent a test on Monday and the positive result was confirmed a day later. He is reported to be receiving treatment in a local hospital. There were no immediate reports on his condition.

Top-flight soccer leagues have already resumed in Germany and South Korea after global sport was shuttered during the pandemic.

