Nakamura helps Frontale start season on winning note

soccer

Kengo Nakamura scored one goal and set up two others in the first half as defending J.League champions Kawasaki Frontale opened their first-division campaign with a 3-0 win at Jubilo Iwata on Sunday.

Frontale entered the game having lost the season-opening Xerox Super Cup and their first two Asian Champions League games. After a slow start to the game at Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka Prefecture, Nakamura scored in the 24th minute.

Midfielder Eduardo Neto unleashed a ferocious shot from long range that keeper Krzysztof Kaminski was poised to parry. But Nakamura put his head to it from five meters out and tipped it over the keeper's reach.

"We had been dragging a bit after three straight losses, but we were determined not to come in hanging our heads," Nakamura said. "This is after all league play. Our intent was to come out aggressively and we did just that."

"I was unmarked and had space. I rarely head the ball, and Kaminski is such a great keeper, so I was lucky to get it past him."

In the 43th minute, defender Shogo Taniguchi headed in Frontale's second from a corner after Nakamura put two good balls in the box. Nakamura's corner from the right was blocked and rebounded to him. His second cross found Taniguchi, who doubled the visitors' lead.

One minute later, Brazilian defender Eduardo scored on a header from a Nakamura free kick just to the right of the penalty box.

The game started as one of missed opportunities with two good Frontale chances were flagged for offside, while the hosts missed two golden opportunities to open the scoring.

When a header off a 17th-minute Shunsuke Nakamura free kick hit the bar, the rebound went to Kengo Kawamata who whiffed on his attempted half-volley from point-blank range.

Five minutes later, Jubilo midfielder Adailton vaulted a would-be tackler to set up a one-on-one with Frontale keeper Jung Sung Ryong. But Jung came out to challenge and saved the Brazilian's shot in the open field.

In other first-round games on Sunday, Vegalta Sendai won 1-0 at home over Kashiwa Reysol, while Kashima Antlers played to a scoreless draw at Shimizu S-Pulse.

The weekend's final game saw Xerox Super Cup champions Cerezo Osaka salvage a 1-1 home draw against Yokohama F Marinos when Yoichiro Kakitani equalized in the 86th minute. It was a rematch of last season's Emperor's Cup final, won 2-1 by Cerezo.

© KYODO