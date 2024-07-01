National Stadium expansion planned for Japan to host FIFA World Cup

Japan's goal of hosting another FIFA World Cup has spurred plans to increase the seating at Tokyo's National Stadium to 80,000, a source with knowledge of the matter said Saturday.

The country's largest mobile carrier, NTT Docomo Inc, set to lead the venue's operation once it is privatized next April, revealed its plan to add pitch-side seating at the stadium, which currently seats around 68,000.

The Tokyo Olympics' and Paralympics' main venue was designed to be renovated following the games as an 80,000-seat stadium specifically for football and rugby, but a policy change has left its athletics track and original capacity intact.

"We have a plan to set up the number of seats, including some temporary ones, required for the World Cup," NTT Docomo said.

The Japan Football Association has a long-term plan to stage the World Cup as a solo host by 2050 after co-hosting the 2002 tournament with South Korea.

Currently, FIFA requires the main venue at the 2034 World Cup to hold 80,000 for the opening game and final. It also mandates 60,000-seat semifinal venues.

NTT Docomo is also considering installing a giant screen, which is expected to be one of Japan's biggest.

Three groups proposed privatization plans for the venue, and on June 3, the Japan Sport Council named the one that includes NTT Docomo, football's J-League, constructor Maeda Corp. and real estate firm SMFL Mirai Partners Co Ltd, as its preferred bidder, after examining the different bidders' respective operating plans and costs.

The government proposed shouldering up to 1 billion yen in annual costs, but none of the bidders asked for public funds. The winning bidders offered 52.8 billion yen for a 30-year operating license and vowed to turn a profit.

© KYODO