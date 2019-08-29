Nishikori, Federer advance to 3rd round; Venus Williams loses at U.S. Open

Kei Nishikori reacts after scoring a point against Bradley Klahn during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday in New York.

tennis

Kei Nishikori lost his focus. At least he didn't lose the match.

The seventh seed from Japan dropped a set, blew a lead in another and let four match points slip away before finally downing American Bradley Klahn 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to advance to the U.S. Open third round and avoid the pitfalls that have forced out half of the top 12 men's seeds.

Nishikori, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, relied on his strong baseline retrieving game against the hard-serving Klahn, a former NCAA champion at Stanford. But Nishikori appeared to struggle at times, getting only half his first serves in and throwing in a double fault on a break point to help Klahn come back from 5-1 down to tie the fourth set. Four match points slipped away down the stretch before Nishikori prevailed.

"A little bit of lost focus," he said on court after the match. He later added, "I started playing a little bit, not defensive, but I didn't play aggressive. ... That cost me a set. And also the fourth set he almost came back."

Nishikori's was among the first matches of this year's tournament played under the retractable roofs on the two main show courts because of a drizzly rain that began falling early in the morning. That allowed the tournament to keep to its schedule for top matches including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Venus and Serena Williams.

Under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, third-seeded Karolina Pliskova easily advanced over qualifier Mariam Bolkvadze 6-1, 6-4. Unlike top seed Naomi Osaka and No. 2 Ash Barty, Pliskova has yet to lose a set.

Off the court, No. 12 Borna Coric pulled out the tournament with a lower back strain, giving a second-round walkover to Grigor Dimitrov. That adds to a growing list of men's seeds who are out, including No. 4 Dominic Thiem, No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 9 Karen Khachanov and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut, who were all upset Tuesday.

Five-time champion Roger Federer beat Damir Dzhumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the third round.

With rain affecting play in Flushing Meadows for the first time in the tournament, only the matches on Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium, which have retractable roofs, were able to be played in the early afternoon.

The covered conditions were no help at the start to Federer, though he couldn't quite explain why.

"I don't have an answer to you," he said. "It's just poor ball striking in the beginning."

No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina beat two-time U.S. Open champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4. Williams had trouble at the start, and her team hoped some caffeine would be the pick-me-up she needed against Svitolina. So a cup of coffee was delivered after the set to a ballboy , who tried to bring it to Williams. But she walked off to the court back into the tunnel before he could get it to her, so he eventually dropped it off next to her seat.

Williams then came back to take a 3-0 lead to start the second. But having to save four break points for a tough hold in that third game seemed to take something out of the 39-year-old Williams, as Svitolina came right back to take five straight games for a 5-3 lead.

"I had to stay very focused," Svitolina said. "I was expecting that she would raise her level."

Williams did, fighting off five match points in a 22-point game to hold her serve before Svitolina eventually ended it on her sixth chance, improving to 13-3 in Grand Slam matches this season.

All doubles matches were canceled Wednesday and plenty else had to be adjusted because of the weather.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.