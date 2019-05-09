Nishikori, Osaka advance in Madrid

Naomi Osaka eased through to the last eight in Madrid

tennis

By Pierre-Philippe MARCOU

Kei Nishikori will face Stan Wawrinka in the third round of the Madrid Open after battling past Bolivian qualifier Hugo Dellien on Wednesday. Nishikori needed just over two hours to win 7-5, 7-5 after Dellien saved seven set points during an impressive fightback from 5-1 down in the opening set.

The Japanese will go up against Wawrinka on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals. The winner could play Rafael Nadal.

Wawrinka beat Argentina's Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4, with a break in each set proving enough for the three-time grand slam champion.

Nishikori has lost his last two meetings with Wawrinka, including a three-set defeat in Rotterdam in February, when his Swiss opponent went on to reach his first final since undergoing knee surgery in 2017.

Rafael Nadal made the perfect start to his bid for a sixth Madrid Open title by beating Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets. Nadal has endured a turbulent few weeks after slipping to surprise defeats in both Monte Carlo and Barcelona last month before then being hit by a stomach bug on Sunday.

But there was never much sign of an upset in the Spanish capital, where the world number two began with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The 32-year-old, who will be chasing his 18th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, will now face another young talent in America's Frances Tiafoe, with either Stan Wawrinka or Kei Nishikori waiting in the quarterfinals.

Juan Martin del Potro lost 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to Serbia's Laslo Djere in his first match since February as the Argentine continues to work his way back from a knee injury.

In women's action, world number one Naomi Osaka is through to the quarterfinals of the women's tournament for the first time after she eased past Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-3.

Osaka pulled out of the semifinals in Stuttgart last month with an abdominal injury but has said she is no longer feeling discomfort during matches.

"The ab injury was always sort of in the back of my mind, but that was more in the first round and now I feel fine, so that's great," Osaka said. "I'm at a really good place right now. I feel like I'm having fun playing tennis again which is always a good thing for me. I always play well if I have that mentality."

In the last eight, the two-time major champion will face Switzerland's Belinda Bencic who beat Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Kozlova 6-0, 6-2.

A potential semifinal foe for Osaka is world number three Simona Halep, who annihilated Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova 6-0, 6-0 in 44 minutes.

Halep is chasing her third Madrid title after winning the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

