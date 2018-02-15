Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Nishikori advances to 3rd round in New York

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Kei Nishikori continued his smooth progress in his first ATP Tour event since August, brushing past Russia's Evgeny Donskoy 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the inaugural New York Open on Wednesday.

The Japanese fifth seed, who won his opening match in straight sets a day earlier, was in full control from the start and hit seven aces during the victory.

Nishikori broke Donskoy's service twice in the opening set to pull away and then earned another crucial break with the second set tied at 2-2.

The 28-year-old won 84 percent of his service points.

It was another positive step for Nishikori, who last August suffered a right wrist injury which forced him to miss last year's U.S. Open and the Australian Open at the start of the season.

The former U.S. Open finalist has since made his comeback to competition by playing in Challenger events.

Nishikori will next play Radu Albot of Moldova who beat third-seeded John Isner 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 .

No. 4 seed Adrian Mannarino was leading Peter Gojowczyk 6-7 (5), 7-5, 4-1 when the German was forced to retire with an injury. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras of Spain beat France's Jeremy Chardy 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Top-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa, the U.S. Open runner-up, and second-seeded American Sam Querrey play their second-round matches Thursday after receiving byes.

© AP/Thomson Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Organic Lifestyle

Shellista – 100% Natural and Safe Disinfecting Deodorant

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Organic Lifestyle

Domestic and Imported Organic Products In-store!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Fashion

5 Lingerie Brands In Tokyo That Go Beyond Kawaii And Frills

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Be a Teacher and an Ally in your English Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Narai-juku

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK