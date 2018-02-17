Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kei Nishikori, who is on his way back from a five-month injury layoff, beat Radu Albot 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to claim a semi-final berth at the New York Open Photo: GETTY/AFP/File
tennis

Nishikori into semifinals at New York Open

By JEFF GROSS
NEW YORK

Kei Nishikori edged closer to a first ATP Tour in two years at the New York Open on Friday after coming from behind to defeat Moldova's Radu Albot and claim a semifinal berth.

The Japanese fifth seed, who is on his way back from a five-month injury layoff, recovered from dropping the opening set to defeat Albot 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in Long Island.

Nishikori dropped out of the top 20 last year for the first time since 2014 following a wrist injury. He launched his comeback this year on the ATP's Challenger circuit before returning for his first full tour event in New York.

The 28-year-old -- who won this tournament four years in a row before it moved to New York from Memphis -- will now play Kevin Anderson of South Africa who beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

In the other side of the draw, second seed Sam Querrey delighted the home fans after bundling out big-serving Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic in straight sets, winning 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4).

Querrey, who has climbed to a career-high 12th in the world rankings, edged Karlovic thanks to a flawless service game, losing just six points on serve.

"I couldn't have served much better," Querrey said. "I don't even know if we went to deuce, and I had good rhythm on my serve, and that's what freed me up a little bit in the tie-breaks."

Querrey will now face France's Adrian Mannarino in the semifinals on Saturday. Mannarino advanced to the last four after defeating Spain's Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

