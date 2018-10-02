Ohtani has Tommy John elbow surgery

baseball

Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has moved into recovery mode after having Tommy John surgery Monday.

Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler said the surgery went well, with Dr Neal ElAttrache performing the procedure in Los Angeles.

Ohtani was named AL Rookie of the Month for September and is a top contender for AL Rookie of the Year honors.

The Angels plan to use Ohtani as a hitter in 2019 while he rehabs his elbow with an eye on returning to the mound in 2020.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.