Ohtani homers in 1st home at-bat as Angels beat Indians 13-2

Los Angeles Angels' player Shohei Ohtani is doused with iced water after the game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 13-2.

baseball

Shohei Ohtani hit his first major league home run in his first Angel Stadium at-bat to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Cleveland Indians 13-2 on Tuesday night.

Ohtani capped a six-run first inning by lifting a ball out to center on a 2-2 count against Josh Tomlin. The Japanese two-way player got the silent treatment from teammates when he returned to the dugout, but not from the crowd. After players broke character and jumped around Ohtani to celebrate, Mike Trout pointed to the field and instructed Ohtani to take a curtain call.

Ohtani is the first player to win as a starting pitcher, then start and homer as a non-pitcher in his next game in the same season since Babe Ruth in 1921, according to Fox Sports West.

"It obviously felt really, really good," Ohtani said through an interpreter, drying himself as he spoke to the crowd after teammate Kole Calhoun surprised him with a bucket of icy water after the game.

Trout, Justin Upton and Luis Valbuena also homered for the Angels, who broke a 12-game losing streak to the Indians. Rene Rivera had four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the eighth.

Garrett Richards (1-0) gave up two runs and one hit while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Jose Ramirez hit a two-run home run in the first for the Indians, but Tomlin (0-1) gave up eight runs and eight hits in three innings.

Trout's second home run of the season opened the scoring for the Angels, a solo shot off the wall in right-center.

Ohtani's shot would have been a grand slam, except Calhoun had scored on a wild pitch earlier in the at-bat. He finished 3 for 4, including a hard-hit line drive for a single in the eighth. Statcast measured the latter hit at 112.8 mph, the hardest hit ball by an Angels player this season.

The homer was Ohtani's second hit in the majors — his first was in his first big league at-bat, at Oakland last Thursday. He also struck out the first batter he faced in his first start as a pitcher Sunday.

Ohtani will pitch against Oakland on Sunday in his first start at home.

Upton picked up his first home run for the Angels in the second to make hit 7-2, and Valbuena had a solo homer in the third.

The Angels added three runs in the fifth, with Rivera's double driving in two.

ASTROS 10, ORIOLES 6

Josh Reddick hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and a grand slam in Houston's five-run seventh.

Reddick, who was 1 for 11 this season before his homer in the sixth, tied a career high with six RBIs. It was his first multihomer game since 2014 and No. 7 overall.

Reddick and the Astros got their sparkling World Series rings in a pregame ceremony with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in town for the occasion, and then slugged their way to their fourth straight win in a 5-1 start.

Hector Rondon (1-0) got the win. Pedro Araujo (0-1) was charged with the loss.

YANKEES 11, RAYS 4

Didi Gregorius hit a pair of three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight RBIs, and the Yankees won Aaron Boone's chilly first home opener as manager.

Gregorius had four hits and walked, setting a major league record for RBIs by a player in a home opener. He also set a Yankees record for RBIs by a shortstop.

He doubled and scored in the second, and his first homer put the Yankees ahead 4-1 in the third against Chris Archer. After New York's bullpen wasted a three-run lead for the second straight game, Gregorius drove an 0-2 pitch from Austin Pruitt (1-1) into the second deck in the seventh. He blooped an opposite-field two-run single to left in the eighth.

New York improved to 3-2 under Boone, who took over when Joe Girardi was fired. Tommy Kahnle (1-0) got the win.

BRAVES 13, NATIONALS 6

Freddie Freeman and Preston Tucker each hit a three-run homer, and Atlanta handed Washington its first loss.

Freeman and Tucker each delivered a big blow as Atlanta scored four times in each of the first two innings. Tucker's drive in the first against A.J. Cole (0-1) reached the restaurant behind the right-field seats, and Freeman cleared the wall in right-center in the second.

Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run homer in the first for Washington, and Cole added his first career homer in the second. Leading off the third, Bryce Harper continued his hot streak with his fourth homer in the last three games.

Shane Carle (1-1) pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

RED SOX 4, MARLINS 2

Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run double with two out in the 13th inning, and another night of stingy pitching helped Boston extend its winning streak to five games.

Mookie Betts singled with one out in the 13th off Tayron Guerrero (0-1) and advanced on a groundout. Following an intentional walk to Andrew Benintendi, Ramirez lined his third extra-base hit of the season.

Heath Hembree (1-0) allowed one hit in two innings to help the Red Sox (5-1) to their best start since 2006.

Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson robbed Betts of a pinch-hit homer with a leaping catch above the wall to start the 11th.

METS 2, PHILLIES 0

Mets right-hander Matt Harvey allowed one hit over five sharp innings in his encouraging season debut.

With most seats empty in the 40-degree mist and chill, a healthy-looking Harvey gave the Mets reason to believe he can rebound this year from two terrible seasons interrupted by injury.

Todd Frazier snapped a scoreless tie with a run-scoring double in the sixth. Travis d'Arnaud added a two-out RBI single that chased Ben Lively (0-1), who hit Yoenis Cespedes with a pitch to begin the rally.

Philadelphia put runners at the corners with one out in the ninth, but Jeurys Familia finished the three-hitter for his second save.

BLUE JAYS 14, WHITE SOX 5

Josh Donaldson and Aledmys Diaz each hit a two-run homer, helping Toronto to its fourth consecutive victory.

Donaldson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Diaz had three hits before leaving after six innings because of back spasms.

Donaldson and Diaz also went deep in Monday's night's 4-2 victory over Chicago.

Avisail Garcia, Tim Anderson and Yolmer Sanchez hit solo home runs for the White Sox. Miguel Gonzalez (0-1) got the loss.

Toronto's J.A. Happ (1-1) struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings, but was charged with four runs and seven hits.

MARINERS 6, GIANTS 4

Mitch Haniger hit a two-run single, helping the Mariners spoil the Giants' home opener.

Seattle's Marco Gonzales (1-0) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Edwin Diaz got three outs for his third save.

Joe Panik hit a solo homer and Evan Longoria added a two-run shot for the Giants, the first with his new team.

Ty Blach (1-1), filling in for injured San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner, was done after 4 1/3 innings having allowed 10 hits and six runs.

The crowd of 40,901 marked the lowest for a Giants home opener in the 19-year ballpark's history.

ROYALS 1, TIGERS 0

Jake Junis took a shutout into the eighth inning, and Kansas City earned its first victory of the season.

On a chilly, rainy day - with snow a possibility on Wednesday - the Tigers and Royals breezed through nine innings in 2 hours, 17 minutes. Jorge Soler, who still doesn't have a major league hit since July 2, drove in the game's only run with a sacrifice fly in the second.

Junis (1-0) allowed three hits in seven-plus innings. Kelvin Herrera struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save.

Matthew Boyd (0-1) was sharp for the Tigers, allowing a run and four hits in six innings.

RANGERS 4, A's 1

Cole Hamels struck out 11 in five innings, Joey Gallo hit his 50th home run in 204 games as Texas beat Oakland.

Texas third baseman Andre Beltre singled in the second to tie Rod Carew for most hits by a Latin-born player. Rougned Odor singled twice and drove in two runs, and Nomar Mazara added two hits and scored twice.

The Rangers ended a three-game losing streak this season and a nine-game skid at the Coliseum.

PADRES 8, ROCKIES 4

Rookie Christian Villanueva hit three impressive home runs and drove in five runs, Tyson Ross was a winner in his return to San Diego, and the Padres became the last team to get its first victory of 2018 by beating Colorado.

The 26-year-old Villanueva joined Hunter Renfroe as the only Padres rookies to hit three homers in a game. Villanueva, the third player to start at third base in San Diego's first five games, became the seventh Padres player overall to go deep three times.

Villanueva, who made his big league debut Sept. 18, capped his big night with a three-run shot that went an estimated 390 feet to left off Antonio Senzatela with two outs in the seventh.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, DODGERS 1

Daniel Descalso and David Peralta became the first left-handed teammates to homer off Clayton Kershaw in the same game, lifting Arizona over Los Angeles.

It's just the fourth time Kershaw (0-2) has allowed two homers to left-handed hitters in the same game — the previous were multihomer efforts by Washington's Adam Dunn, Colorado's Carlos Gonzalez and Cincinnati's Jay Bruce.

The homers backed a strong outing from Zack Godley (1-0), who pitched seven strong innings.

John Ryan Murphy added a home run off Zach Neal as the Diamondbacks made it two in a row over the Dodgers, following their 15-inning, 8-7 triumph — a 5-hour, 45-minute marathon that didn't end until the wee hours Tuesday morning.

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 4

Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun hit consecutive homers off Dominic Leone with two out in the ninth, sending Milwaukee to the win.

Leone (0-1) retired the first two batters, but then lost Yelich on a 2-2 pitch before Braun whacked the next one for his fourth career game-ending homer.

Dan Jennings (1-0) picked up the victory with a perfect ninth.

Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham opened the game with consecutive homers for St. Louis, and Marcell Ozuna made it 4-0 with a two-run shot in the third. Jack Flaherty struck out a career-high nine while pitching five innings of one-run ball.

According to STATS, it was the first game in major league history to begin and end with consecutive home runs.

