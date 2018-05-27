Ohtani likely to rejoin Angels' rotation this week

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates after scoring on a single by Andrelton Simmons during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

baseball

Shohei Ohtani likely will rejoin the Los Angeles Angel's rotation this week.

The 23-year-old rookie, the first two-way player in the major leagues in decades, was on track to start Sunday at Yankee Stadium against countryman Masahiro Tanaka, but the Angels said Thursday that Ohtani will miss the turn as part of workload management.

"We will wait and see as we get direction from our medical staff and Billy Eppler on when Shohei will be folded back into the rotation," manager Mike Scioscia said Friday, referring to general manager Billy Eppler. "Then he'll throw a light bullpen, then he'll throw a heavier bullpen and then we'll get an idea of when he's ready. But I'm sure it's going to be this next week sometime."

Ohtani last pitched Sunday against Tampa Bay, winning his second straight decision and giving up two runs and six hits in a season-high 7 2/3 innings. His 110 pitches were also a season high.

Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA in seven starts and entered Friday batting .319 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 27 games as a designated hitter.

