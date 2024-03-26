Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A video screen displays Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, and interpreter Will Ireton during a news conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, on Monday. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong
sports

Ohtani says he never bet on sports; interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies

By GREG BEACHAM
LOS ANGELES

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and that his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies.

Ohtani held a news conference at Dodger Stadium, five days after Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million.

"I am very saddened and shocked someone whom I trusted has done this,” the Japanese star said sitting next to Will Ireton, the team’s manager of performance operations, who interpreted.

Ohtani spoke for nearly 12 minutes, referring to a document in front of him. He did not take questions.

“Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has been telling lies,” Ohtani said.

A two-time MVP, Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels in December to sign a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers.

“I never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked somebody to do it on my behalf and I have never gone through a bookmaker to bet on sports. and was never asked to assist betting (payment for anyone else," Ohtani said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

This seems to vindicate Mr. Ohtani. Those of us who believed him believe him now. There is no reason for a man who has a contract of his size to risk it all on betting or abetting a person, even a friend, in any illegality. He spends his time on his work, he has a new wife, and his plate is full. He is, it appears, to be what he seems to be, like him or not.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

