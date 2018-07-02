Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yuzuru Hanyu poses at the award ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday. Photo: POOL/AFP
sports

Olympic figure skating gold medalist Hanyu receives People's Honor Award

1 Comment
By Toshifumi Kitamura
TOKYO

Japan's "Ice Prince" and two-time Olympic figure skating gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu accepted one of his country's top awards on Monday, pledging to be more than an "ordinary skater".

The 23-year-old, wearing a somber, traditional male kimono emblazoned with his family crest -- a far cry from his flamboyant competition wear -- said the award was a tribute to his team and would propel him to new heights.

"An award like this is not something that I could achieve all alone. I received this award representing so many people who have helped me and created the environment for me," he said. "I cannot be just an ordinary skater or individual, having received this wonderful award."

The clean-cut skater, who has legions of adoring fans, also pledged to maintain his squeaky clean image. "I will pay attention to my private life and other things, so that I will live a life where no one can talk behind my back," he said.

The People's Honor Award is one of the country's top prizes, awarded to the likes of film director Akira Kurosawa, and Hanyu is the youngest ever individual recipient.

Hanyu won Olympic gold in Sochi in 2014 and again in Pyeongchang in February, becoming the first man to capture back-to-back Olympic figure skating gold medals in 66 years.

But the feat was far from assured, with Japan distraught when Hanyu injured his ankle several months before the Olympics while attempting the ultra-tough quadruple.

He overcame the injury, and prompted national euphoria with his gold medal-winning performance in South Korea. He skipped the World Championships held in Italy after the Games, but said Monday he was preparing for his return to competition.

"My injuries are improving gradually, so I can do more jumps and techniques than before," he said.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

1 Comment
Login to comment

"flamboyant competition wear" I'd say that's a good choice of words for him

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Enjoy a FREE glass of wine and beer!

Tavola36

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon