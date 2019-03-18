Olympic superfan Yamada dies with Tokyo 2020 dream unfulfilled

Olympic superfan Naotoshi Yamada, famous in Japan for having been to every Summer Games since 1964, has died aged 92 with an unfulfilled dream of watching the Olympics when it returns to Tokyo next year.
Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Monday that he died last week following heart failure.
Yamada, known to his Japanese compatriots as "Olympic Ojisan", or "Olympics Grandad", first experienced the Games when Tokyo last hosted the gathering in 1964.
He had been a colorful presence at every Summer Games since, in his distinctive gold top hat and red jacket to pair with his beaming smile.
In an interview with Reuters in October, Yamada had expressed his desire to live long enough to see the Tokyo 2020 Games.
"It will be the culmination of all my years cheering the Olympics," Yamada had said.
Yamada’s haul of flags, stamps, photographs and other items collected on his Olympic travels are on display at a gallery in his hometown of Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
JJ Jetplane
Having gone to every Olympics since 1964 combined with being able to still move around and have a sound mind up until he passed was an amazing feat. A life well lived.
Yubaru
Going to miss this guy! Loved seeing him at Sumo tournaments too! RIP Olympic Oji-san!
shoganai
i was wondering why i didn't see him this basho, at his usual center seat facing main camera. rip.
Jimizo
92 is a very decent innings and he’s left a lot of things for people to see and enjoy.
Some kind of tribute to him in the 2020 games would be nice.