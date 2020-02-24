Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Opelkato faces Nishioka in Delray Beach Open final

By SANDRA HARWITT
DELRAY BEACH, Fla

Fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka rebounded from a one-set deficit to defeat second-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 to reach the Delray Beach Open final on Sunday.

The semifinal was originally scheduled for Saturday night, but was postponed because of rain.

Opelka served 19 aces to beat Raonic. The American will play unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan later Sunday for the title.

Nishioka earned his spot in the final after beating sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Opelka defeated Yoshihito in a straight set, round-of-16 match at last week’s New York Open in their only previous meeting.

