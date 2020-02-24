Opelkato beats Nishioka in Delray Beach Open final

Reilly Opelka, right, shakes hands with Yoshihito Nishioka, of Japan, after winning the Delray Beach Open singles final tennis match, Sunday, in Delray Beach, Fla.

tennis

By SANDRA HARWITT

Fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka worked overtime and won two matches on Sunday, topping Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 to take the Delray Beach Open championship. Opelka won his second career ATP title. He defeated second-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in a rain-delayed semifinal, then returned to the court a few hours later for the final.

Opelka, who lives in nearby West Palm Beach, is the fourth American in the past five years to take home the Delray Beach winner's trophy.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka served 46 aces on Sunday: 19 against Raonic and 27 against the 5-foor--7 Nishioka.

Nishioka pushed the final into a third set by winning the second-set tiebreaker, but immediately struggled in the third set. He lost his serve in the first game of that third set on a double fault at 15-40, which was his only double of the match.

Opelka won his first career title came at the 2019 New York Open. And it was at the New York Open last week that Opelka and Nishioka played their first career match in the round-of-16, which the American also won in straight sets.

The left-handed Nishioka earned his spot in Sunday's final by beating sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Nishioka was also looking for his second career ATP title on Sunday, having won the 2018 trophy in Shenzhen, China.

