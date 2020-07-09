Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic tickets Photo: AP file
sports

Organizers to issue ticket refunds for delayed Tokyo Olympics

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee will issue ticket refunds to people unable to attend the games due to their one-year postponement, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Organizers have sold about 4.48 million tickets for the Olympics and roughly 970,000 for the Paralympics through the official ticketing website. The games are slated to open in Japan next July after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In principle, tickets that have already been purchased are valid for next summer's games, but consideration will be given to spectators who are unable to attend the games as a result of the delay.

Sources confirmed Wednesday that organizers are on track to secure all the venues originally planned for use in competitions this summer, before the pandemic halted major sports events across the world.

The postponed games will follow roughly the same competition schedule as was previously laid out. The Olympics will begin on July 23, 2021, a day ahead of the original 2020 date, followed by the Paralympics on Aug 24.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Get the refunds NOW if you know you cannot attend, because I'm sure they're not going to make it easy as is, let alone if they become afraid they won't be able to sustain paybacks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel