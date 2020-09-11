Osaka beats Brady to reach U.S. Open final

Naomi Osaka has reached the U.S. Open final for the second time in three years, pulling away to beat Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3 in the first semifinal.
The 2018 champion will meet Serena Williams or Victoria Azarenka on Saturday. If it's Williams, it would be a rematch of the final from two years ago, when Osaka won her first major title.
The hard-hitting match Thursday under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium swung when Osaka got her only break of the match to take a 3-1 lead in the third set.
Brady was playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal. illiams, who needs two more victories for her seventh Open championship and a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.
