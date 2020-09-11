Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Jennifer Brady in their semifinal match of the U.S. Open in New York on Thursday night. Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
tennis

Osaka beats Brady to reach U.S. Open final

NEW YORK

Naomi Osaka has reached the U.S. Open final for the second time in three years, pulling away to beat Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3 in the first semifinal.

The 2018 champion will meet Serena Williams or Victoria Azarenka on Saturday. If it's Williams, it would be a rematch of the final from two years ago, when Osaka won her first major title.

The hard-hitting match Thursday under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium swung when Osaka got her only break of the match to take a 3-1 lead in the third set.

Brady was playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal. illiams, who needs two more victories for her seventh Open championship and a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

