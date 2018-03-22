Osaka beats Serena Williams in 1st round at Miami Open

Naomi Osaka, right, shakes hands with Serena Williams after winning their match 6-3, 6-2 at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, in Key Biscayne, Fla.

tennis

Serena Williams lost in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday, still rusty in her comeback from pregnancy and unable to overcome a tough draw against Naomi Osaka, who won 6-3, 6-2.

The 20-year-old Osaka, who earned her first career title Sunday at Indian Wells, showed no signs of letup and overpowered the erratic Williams. Osaka had the stronger serve and worn Williams down in rallies working her from side to side.

The matchup worthy of a final came about because both players are unseeded. Osaka is ranked a career-best 22nd, while Williams' ranking is at 491st after a layoff of more than a year.

"I was extremely nervous coming on to the court. I don't know if anybody knows this but Serena is my favorite player," Osaka said in an on-court interview. "So just playing against her is kind of like a dream for me. I'm very grateful I was able to play her and it is even better that I was able to win."

Williams has won the Key Biscayne tournament a record eight times and received a wild-card entry.

