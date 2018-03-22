Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Naomi Osaka, right, shakes hands with Serena Williams after winning their match 6-3, 6-2 at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Photo: AP
tennis

Osaka beats Serena Williams in 1st round at Miami Open

0 Comments
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla

Serena Williams lost in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday, still rusty in her comeback from pregnancy and unable to overcome a tough draw against Naomi Osaka, who won 6-3, 6-2.

The 20-year-old Osaka, who earned her first career title Sunday at Indian Wells, showed no signs of letup and overpowered the erratic Williams. Osaka had the stronger serve and worn Williams down in rallies working her from side to side.

The matchup worthy of a final came about because both players are unseeded. Osaka is ranked a career-best 22nd, while Williams' ranking is at 491st after a layoff of more than a year.

"I was extremely nervous coming on to the court. I don't know if anybody knows this but Serena is my favorite player," Osaka said in an on-court interview. "So just playing against her is kind of like a dream for me. I'm very grateful I was able to play her and it is even better that I was able to win."

Williams has won the Key Biscayne tournament a record eight times and received a wild-card entry.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Apr 21st (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Coredo Muromachi: Combining Fine Traditions With A Modern Twist

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Temples

Mitaki-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

3 Surprising Eats and Drinks in Kurayoshi, Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

The Roots: Obscure Origins of Unusual Katakana

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Women On The Road: Eating, Playing And Loving It All In Tottori

Savvy Tokyo

Getting a Mobile Phone in Japan: Your FAQs Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall