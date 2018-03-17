Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot against Simona Halep of Romania during their semifinal at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif, on Friday night. Photo: AP
tennis

Osaka beats top-ranked Halep to reach Indian Wells final against Kasatkina

0 Comments
By BETH HARRIS
INDIAN WELLS, Calif

The future is now at the BNP Paribas Open.

Daria Kasatkina upset Venus Williams 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a nearly three-hour baseline struggle and Naomi Osaka routed top-ranked Simona Halep 6-3, 6-0 in 64 minutes on Friday night to set up a final between two 20-year-olds.

"We are coming," Kasatkina said, smiling. "Very soon."

Kasatkina was two points from defeat, trailing 4-5 and 0-30 in the third set when Williams committed four straight errors as the Russian tied it 5-all.

Williams won just two more points as Kasatkina took the last two games to close out the match in 2 hours, 48 minutes. Kasatkina dropped her racket near the baseline and covered her face with her hands as she walked to the net.

"In one moment you just catch yourself, like, you're in night session, all crowd, you're playing against a legend, and you are in the third set," Kasatkina said. "You're just staying on the return, and you're like, 'Come on, maybe it's the moment of your life.'"

It was, for both up-and-comers.

Osaka put away Halep on her third match point when the Romanian netted a backhand.

"Both of them deserve to be in the final," Halep said.

Ranked 44th, the Japan-born Osaka opened the tournament by beating Maria Sharapova in the first round. She defeated No. 31 Agnieszka Radwanska and No. 5 Karolina Pliskova on her way to the final, dropping just one set in six matches.

Kasatkina has defeated four top-20 opponents at the same tournament for the first time in her career. She owns wins over all four current Grand Slam titleholders in the last year. A victory in Sunday's final would move her into the top 10.

After shaking hands, Kasatkina pumped her fists and shook her head slightly as if in disbelief at beating the 37-year-old American and advancing to the biggest final of her young career.

Williams won her first four matches at Indian Wells in straight sets, including a 6-3, 6-4 victory over sister Serena in the third round. The eighth seed was trying to reach the final for the first time in seven appearances in the desert, including a 15-year absence when she and her sister boycotted the event.

Williams had 45 winners — 15 more than Kasatkina — and 63 unforced errors.

"If I don't win, I'm not happy," Williams said. "You don't get used to losses, ever. Anyone who gets used to losses should give up on life."

Williams breathed heavily during changeovers and was the last to leave her chair, while Kasatkina got up just as the umpire called time and jogged to the baseline.

Asked if she was tired, Williams said, "She just played better at the end."

Juan Martin del Potro defeated No. 31 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Milos Raonic beat 18th-seeded American Sam Querrey 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to reach the men's semifinals.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Insider Travel Tips for Beginners Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Tokiwa Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Sakura-Themed Events And Specials For 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Great Japanese Writers: Fuminori Nakamura

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE