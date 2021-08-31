Osaka makes winning return; Murray tumbles out of U.S. Open against Tsitsipas

Naomi Osak, of Japan, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York on Friday.

By HOWARD FENDRICH

Naomi Osaka is back in Grand Slam action after a mental health break. Back to playing quite well, too.

After a tight start to her first-round U.S. Open match Monday night, the reigning champion grabbed eight of the last nine games and put together a 6-4, 6-1 victory over 87th-ranked Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

Helped by a serve that reached 120 mph, Osaka saved all eight break points she faced and accumulated a 34-10 edge in total winners. She hadn't played at one of her sport's four major tournaments since May 30 at the French Open.

That day, Osaka skipped her mandatory news conference after her first-round victory in Paris, drawing a $15,000 fine and a warning from the heads of the Slams that she could face a suspension. She responded by pulling out of Roland Garros, explaining that she feels anxiety when speaking to the media and has dealt with depression for years. Osaka then sat out Wimbledon, too.

A year ago, when she won the title at Flushing Meadows for the second time, there weren't any spectators allowed, because of the coronavirus pandemic. But they returned Monday in full force, and Osaka heard plenty of support from the thousands in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It feels kind of crazy to play in front of everyone again. I just want to say thank you for coming out here. Last year, when we didn't have a crowd, I know it felt quite lonely for me," she said with a smile during her on-court interview. "I'm glad to see little kids in the audience - and, of course, grown-ups, too."

While dropping Bouzkova's career mark in major matches to 1-11, Osaka improved her own to 55-14, including 22-3 at the U.S. Open as she tries to become the first woman with consecutive trophies in New York since Serena Williams collected her third in a row in 2014.

Osaka beat Williams in the chaotic 2018 final in Ashe. She also has won hard-court major titles at the Australian Open in 2019 and this February.

"I've played a lot of matches on this court," Osaka told the Ashe fans. "Definitely, I feel really comfortable here."

Used to be home, actually. She was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, and when Osaka was 3, the family moved to Queens. They lived there until she was 8, when they went to Florida.

Last week, Osaka went to her old neighborhood to check out tennis courts there that she paid to have refurbished.

"It definitely meant a lot to me ... just to revisit my old courts and see familiar faces," she said.

Her match against Bouzkova originally was scheduled to begin around 7:30 p.m., but didn't get going until after 9 p.m., on account of the preceding match between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas lasting nearly five hours.

When that men's matchup ended, thousands of fans with night session tickets needed to wait to get into Ashe while those holding day session seats were cleared out and the arena was cleaned.

As play began, Osaka was a tad tentative, allowing Bouzkova to keep things close for a while. But from 4-all in the first set, everything began to go Osaka's way.

She had fewer break chances overall - just six - but managed to convert half of them, and her serve and quick-strike forehand did the rest.

Next up for Osaka is a match against 145th-ranked Olga Danilovic.

Andy Murray reacts after losing a point to Stefanos Tsitsipas during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York on Monday. Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Andy Murray tumbled to the ground on his artificial hip, losing his balance in sweat-soaked shoes and leaving splotches on Arthur Ashe Stadium’s blue court from his soggy clothing.

Murray muttered to himself, as he often does. He yelled toward his team about needing new footwear. Soon enough Monday, a second-set tiebreaker had slipped away, too, against No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In an entertaining contest featuring plenty of the smart play, hard hustling and clutch serving that carried Murray to the U.S. Open championship nearly a decade — and a pair of hip operations — ago, he did not quite have enough to come out ahead after almost five hours in high heat and humidity.

Rattled by a lengthy delay before the final set, Murray wound up losing to the much younger Tsitsipas 2-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 as the year’s last Grand Slam tournament got underway with fans in the stands a year after they were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With exits for Murray and 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who stopped playing because of an injury in the fifth set against Philipp Kohlschreiber, the only man left in the draw after Day One with even one Grand Slam title is No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

He will debut Tuesday night as he tries to break a tie for the men’s mark of 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Monday night’s schedule in Ashe included No. 2 Daniil Medevev and two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka, who was set to make her return to Slam action after pulling out of the French Open for a mental health break.

Earlier Monday, there were victories for 2017 champion Sloane Stephens, who edged Madison Keys 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7) in a rematch of their final four years ago; multiple Grand Slam title winners and former No. 1s Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and Garbiñe Muguruza; 2020 runner-up Victoria Azarenka and 17-year-old American Coco Gauff.

“It almost brings me to tears,” the 21st-seeded Gauff said after advancing to face Stephens with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 comeback against Magda Linette, “because I missed playing in front of this crowd so much.”

Spectators were let in at 100% capacity and some complained of delays getting in, which the U.S. Tennis Association said were largely caused by the time it took to inspect bags at the entry gates.

The USTA added that checking for proof of vaccination required to attend the event this year went smoothly and did not contribute in a significant way to long lines.

And those lucky enough to be in Ashe rose and roared in unison when Murray smacked a forehand winner to claim the third set. He raised his right hand overhead and leaned forward as he shouted, “I’m not ... done! Let’s go!”

But it was Tsitsipas who wasn’t finished. He got treatment from a trainer on his left foot after that set, then headed off court following the fourth for a bathroom break that bothered Murray.

After he got broken right away and fell behind 2-0 in the fifth, Murray complained aloud, saying: “It’s never taken me that long to go to the toilet. Ever.”

Ultimately, the physical nature of the match against just-turned-23 and French Open finalist Tsitsipas, with the humidity at 70% and the temperature in the low-80s Fahrenheit (high 20s Celsius), required a bit more than the 34-year-old from Scotland could give. He is a former No. 1 who won Wimbledon twice in addition to his 2012 title in New York, but he has been sidetracked by a series of injuries.

Given his age and health history, it was remarkable that Murray was out there at all, let alone coming close to becoming, at No. 112 this week, the lowest-ranked man to upset an opponent in the top three at the U.S. Open since the computerized ATP rankings began in 1973.

After a third-round exit at Wimbledon early last month, Murray sounded rather glum about his future, frustrated that his body wasn’t well enough to allow him to practice as much as he’d like to be properly competitive. On Saturday, Murray opined that taking on Tsitsipas would be “a good, good test for me to see kind of where my game’s at.”

He seemed to pass that test. He much rather would have won.

