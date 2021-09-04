Osaka smashes racket in U.S. Open loss; Spanish teen Alcaraz upends No. 3 Tsitsipas in 5

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, throws her racket down during her match against Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York on Friday.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka repeatedly smashed her racket to the court, smacked a ball into the crowd, hid under a towel and imploded over the final two sets in a third-round loss at the U.S Open.

Eighteen-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez had the fans on her side as she pressured the third-seeded Osaka and pulled off the 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka threw her racket at least three times and was finally hit with a code violation in the third set when she hit the ball into the stands. She even draped a towel over her head as she took a break following her second-set loss.

Osaka played her first Grand Slam since she pulled out of the French Open in late May for a mental health break.

Fernandez used her left-handed serve to defeated two-time US Open quarterfinalist Kaia Kanepi in straight sets before knocking off Osaka. She waved her arms and pumped her fist toward fans that cheered louder for her on every late point.

Osaka glumly walked to the locker room while Fernandez smiled and flashed two thumbs up in celebration.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York on Friday. Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

With the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd chanting his name, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz upset third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 0-6, 7-6 (5).

Alcaraz, the teenager from Spain, used powerful groundstrokes in an entertaining match to knock off Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas can take all the long bathroom breaks he wants from home. The controversial Greek tennis player faced an unfriendly crowd again in large part because of his lengthy breaks in the bathroom.

Alcaraz easily pulled off the biggest win of his career and is in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time in his career. He was down 5-2 in the third set but kept pushing in a match that stretched past four hours.

Alcaraz thanked the crowd, absent last year because of the pandemic, for “pushing me up in the fifth set.” He became the breakout start of the U.S. Open and had fans chanting “Carlos! Carlos!” with each big winner.

In other matches, Garbiñe Muguruza beat three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to match her best showing in New York.

The No. 9 seed from Spain reached the round of 16 in 2017, right after winning her Wimbledon title. She hadn't been past the second round since, though said she's always liked playing in New York despite her struggles.

“This year so far it’s working, so I just want to keep going,” Muguruza said.

Simona Halep fought through a marathon first-set tiebreaker and eventually beat Elena Rybakina 7-6 (11), 4-6, 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time since 2016.

Angelique Kerber won a matchup of previous U.S Open champions when she beat Sloane Stephens 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev had a much easier time, as he has the entire first week. The No. 2 seed and 2019 runner-up beat Pablo Andujar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 and has dropped just 22 games in three rounds.

Peter Gojowczyk, a German ranked 141st, and Botic van de Zandschulp, a Dutchman ranked 117th, both picked up their third main-draw victory this week at Flushing Meadows on Friday to go along with a trio of wins in qualifying rounds last week.

Gojowczyk beat Henri Laaksonen, yet another qualifier, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. Gojowczyk's next opponent is 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who eliminated No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

For van de Zandschulp, his 3-6, 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 win against Facundo Bagnis set up a matchup against No. 11 seed Diego Schwartzman for a berth in the quarterfinals.

