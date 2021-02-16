Osaka to face Serena Williams in Australian Open semifinals

Eyes on the trophy: Naomi Osaka is all smiles on Tuesday after beating Hsieh Su-wei to reach the Australian Open semi-finals

tennis

An unstoppable Serena Williams reached a 40th Grand Slam semifinal Tuesday, overpowering second seed Simona Halep to book an Australian Open last-four showdown with Naomi Osaka.

The clinical seven-time champion, in her 20th Australian Open and 77th Grand Slam, was simply too intense in beating the Romanian 6-3, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

"Definitely think this is the best match I have played this tournament, for sure," said 10th seed Williams, who is another step closer to a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

"Obviously I had to be going up against the number two in the world, so I knew I had to do better, and that's what I did and I'm excited."

The 39-year-old, 23-time major winner has lost four Slam finals while chasing Margaret Court's all-time mark since her last major victory at Melbourne Park in 2017 while pregnant.

Osaka stands between Williams and a place in another decider after the third seed crushed Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2.

The ultra-consistent Halep had only beaten Williams twice in 11 meetings going back a decade, but destroyed her 6-2, 6-2 the last time they met, in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

But Williams came out all guns blazing to hold serve then forced a break point with a searing cross-court backhand, taking a 2-0 lead when Halep sent a forehand long.

The Romanian, Williams' highest-ranked opponent since defeating then number two Osaka at Toronto in 2019, settled down and immediately broke back.

Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou said this week she was moving better than at any time since giving birth and she worked more break points in game six, converting on the second.

She was striking the ball hard, cleanly, and accurately, giving Halep few opportunities to counter-attack, and took the set in 36 minutes with a fittingly dominant love game.

But while easily outpacing Halep in hitting winners, her unforced error count was soaring and some poor shots gifted the Romanian an early break for 2-0 in the second set, with Williams turning to her box and asking: "What's happening?"

She regrouped to immediately strike back then failed to hold serve again as Halep became more aggressive, only for the second seed to throw away the advantage by allowing Williams to break once more.

The driven American finally held serve to level the set at 3-3 and in a mammoth, and decisive, six-minute game featuring a 20-shot rally edged ahead 4-3 on her sixth break point.

There was no way back for a dejected Halep as Williams held serve then took the honors on her second match point.

Meanwhile, world No. 3 Osaka overcame the Taiwanese world number 71's unorthodox style 6-2, 6-2 at a crowd-less Rod Laver Arena.

"I was pretty calm. I'm really happy how I played today," said Osaka, who hit 24 winners in a dominant display lasting just 66 minutes against her 35-year-old opponent.

"I normally never look at my draw but everyone's told me about it here," said the three-time Grand Slam champion. "I always watch Serena's matches. It's definitely going to be a lot of fun."

Osaka has gone on to win the title each time she has reached the quarterfinals of a Slam and stayed on track for a second Australian Open title, having first won it in 2019.

Hsieh, a renowned doubles player, has been the surprise package of the tournament and emerged as a fan favorite due to her eclectic style of play and affable personality.

The veteran made history by becoming the oldest woman in the Open era to debut in the quarter-finals of a Slam.

Osaka, 12 years her junior, had admitted she was "not looking forward" to the tricky match-up, and her wariness was vindicated early with Hsieh throwing her off her rhythm with her shot-making.

Osaka overcame some service struggles by dominating on return and with heavy groundstrokes to break Hsieh twice en route to win the first set.

An early break in the second set enabled the third seed to cruise, in stark contrast to Osaka's fourth-round match where she needed to save two match points in a tense battle against last year's runner-up in Australia, Garbine Muguruza.

U.S. Open champion Osaka is riding a 19-match unbeaten streak dating back 12 months, but exited Melbourne Park early last year after her title defense ended with a shock loss to American teenager Coco Gauff in the third round.

The Russians are coming

In men's action, Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev became the first man in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam semifinal on debut Tuesday, overcoming an injured Grigor Dimitrov in four sets at the Australian Open.

The 27-year-old's dream run continued with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win against the Bulgarian on Rod Laver Arena to set up a last-four clash with top seed Novak Djokovic or sixth seed Alexander Zverev.

But it was achieved against a player grimacing with pain from late in the third set.

Dimitrov called for a medical timeout and was heard on the court microphone saying he had "spasms", with a trainer given him treatment to his lower back.

The 18th seed gamely returned but his movement was hampered as she struggled to serve and chase down returns.

"Unbelievable feeling, first time in semis. Incredible," said Karatsev. "It was tough at the beginning for me to hold my nerves, but I tried to find a way to play."

In making the last four, he became just the second qualifier to do so at the Australian Open after Bob Giltinan in 1977.

He was also the lowest-ranked man, at 114, to make the semis at a Slam since Goran Ivanisevic at Wimbledon in 2001 when ranked 125.

A virtual unknown before the tournament started, Karatsev has spent the bulk of his professional career fighting for points on the ATP Challenger Tour.

But he has played the tournament of his life in Melbourne, blitzing eighth seed Diego Schwartzmann and 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on his way to meeting Dimitrov.

