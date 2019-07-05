Plenty of dramatics as Nadal tops Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, shakes hands with Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the net after beating him at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday.

By HOWARD FENDRICH

There is never a dull moment with Nick Kyrgios, whether he's smacking a forehand directly at Rafael Nadal's midsection — right at him, on purpose — and earning a staredown in return or arguing with the chair umpire or hitting a second-serve ace at 135 mph or an underarm ace.

All of that and more — much, much more — was on display at Centre Court on Thursday, when Nadal emerged from the tumult to beat Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) in a second-round Wimbledon match boasting all manner of dramatics, doses of animosity and delightful play.

"When he wants to compete well, he's one of the toughest opponents you can face. Normally against me and the top guys he wants to try hard," said Nadal, who was ranked No. 1 when he lost to a 19-year-old Kyrgios at the All England Club in 2014. "And when he's that way, he's very tough."

They have been at odds more recently away from the court, with Nadal, his uncle and Kyrgios all trading barbs.

In the leadup to this meeting, Kyrgios joked that he didn't think "me and Rafa could go down to the Dog & Fox and have a beer together," referring to a nearby pub where the 24-year-old Australian was spotted Wednesday night. The 33-year-old Nadal, meanwhile, observed that he was "too old for all this stuff."

Kyrgios is capable of being as entertaining and befuddling a player as there is and showed why throughout this 3-hour-plus contest that overshadowed everything else going on around the grass-court Grand Slam tournament on Day 4.

Unseeded American Lauren Davis came from a set down to knock out defending champion Angelique Kerber 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams needed a comeback to win in three sets against an 18-year-old Slovenian qualifier Slovenian Kaja Juvan, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

With good friend Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, watching from the stands at No. 1 Court, Williams had a chance to serve out the match at 5-2 in the third but was broken. She made no mistakes on her second attempt, however, converting her first match point with an ace.

Williams improved to 23-0 against qualifiers at Grand Slam tournaments, having dropped only two sets against them in previous matches.

Everything was rendered secondary to Nadal vs. Kyrgios.

The No. 2-seeded Nadal is seeking his third Wimbledon title but first since 2010. He is eyeing a 19th Grand Slam title overall, which would move him within one of Roger Federer's record for men.

Kyrgios, ranked 43rd, hasn't been past the quarterfinals at any major yet.

And yet, because of his talent, plenty of people agree with Nadal's post-match assessment:

"Potentially," Nadal said, "he's a Grand Slam winner."

There is a lot to dissect with Kyrgios, who sometimes seems to act as if it is more important to look cool than to play well. It's very much in the eye of the beholder, certainly, but he did do some of each Thursday.

In other men's matches, eight-time champion Roger Federer beat British wild-card entry Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to move into the third round. Clarke is only ranked No. 169 but held his own against Federer in the second set until the tiebreaker, when the Swiss star won four straight points to take a 5-2 lead. He then jumped out a 3-0 lead in the third set and broke again in the final game.

Japan's Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round for the fourth straight year with a straight-sets victory over Cameron Norrie on Thursday. Nishikori, the eighth seed, took apart the 55th-ranked Briton, who had reached the second round at his home Grand Slam for the first time, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in 1 hour, 48 minutes.

Andy Murray won his opening match at this year's tournament, in men's doubles.

The two-time singles champion at the All England Club teamed with Pierre-Hugues Herbert to beat Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

Murray, who skipped last year's Wimbledon because of injury, is limited to playing doubles at the moment as he returns from an operation for a hip replacement.

He will also compete in mixed doubles with Serena Williams.

