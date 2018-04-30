Predators beat Jets 5-4; Capitals down Penguins 4-1

Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33), of Sweden, celebrates with Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland; Filip Forsberg (9), also of Sweden; and Ryan Ellis (4) after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

nhl

By TERESA M. WALKER

Kevin Fiala scored 5:37 into double overtime, and the Nashville Predators beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 on Sunday night in Game 2 to even the Western Conference semifinal series.

The Presidents' Trophy winners had the NHL's best road record during the regular season, but the Predators got the split they needed before this series switches to Winnipeg for Game 3 on Tuesday night. That's where the Jets posted the league's best home record.

Craig Smith and Fiala skated up on a 2-on-1, and Jets defenseman Byflugien failed to block Smith's cross-ice pass to Fiala who beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a backhander.

Ryan Johansen scored two goals, Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and two assists, and P.K. Subban had a goal and an assist as Nashville won both its 100th postseason game as a franchise and coach Peter Laviolette's 50th with the team. Filip Forsberg also had three primary assists for the first time in the postseason in his career.

Mark Scheifele scored two goals and had an assist. Byflugien had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Tanev had a goal for Winnipeg.

Tanev tied it at 3, putting the puck past Pekka Rinne's right skate at 5:11 of the third. Johansen answered 34 seconds later, skating around Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom and beating Hellebuyck top shelf.

But Scheifele forced overtime with his fourth goal in this series and eighth this postseason with 1:05 left in regulation and Hellebuyck pulled for the extra attacker.

The Predators brought star Carrie Underwood in for the U.S. anthem as a "proud hockey wife" of Nashville center Mike Fisher, and Marcus Mariota brought the NFL's Tennessee Titans offensive linemen to wave the rally towels. Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan held up a huge catfish before they chugged beers — Lewan using the catfish as a funnel.

After throwing up a postseason-high 48 shots in losing Game 1 on Friday night, the Predators wasted no time getting on the board this time. Johansen scored 27 seconds in on Nashville's first shot and a 1-0 lead, snapping Winnipeg's streak of 10 straight games scoring the first goal with the Jets going 9-1-0 in that stretch dating back to the regular season.

The Jets made up for that by scoring twice 29 seconds apart to grab the lead. Byflugien scored between Rinne's pads on a 4-on-4 at 12:47, and Scheifele made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 13:16 of the period.

Subban tied it with a slap shot for Nashville's first power-play goal of the series and the Norris Trophy finalist's first goal this postseason at 5:04 of the second. That brought the sold-out crowd to life again, and Rinne settled down as well. A couple minutes later, he made a big pad save on a shot by Kyle Connor and then gloved a shot from Byflugien.

The Jets thought they took the lead with 6:14 left in the second period only to have the apparent goal by Andrew Copp immediately waved off. Rinne made the stop on Byflugien off a breakaway with Copp scoring off the rebound. But Matt Hendricks was called for interference for knocking down Nashville defenseman Matt Irwin, negating the goal.

Arvidsson gave Nashville a 3-2 lead with a slap shot from the right circle at 18:41 of the second.

PENGUINS 4, CAPITALS 1

Capitals hold on to lead this time, beat Penguins in Game 2Braden Holtby spun around and saw the puck on the goal line. Maybe it was in. Maybe it wasn't.

But after mounting another two-goal lead and this time building on it instead of blowing it, the Washington Capitals made sure it wasn't close enough for one questionable call either way to make a difference. With fresh memories of coughing up that same lead in Game 1, this time they took it to the Pittsburgh Penguins and emerged with a 4-1 victory in Game 2 to tie the second-round series.

"You can see what happen last game when we get the lead 2-0 and they come back and win the game," said Alex Ovechkin, who scored his seventh goal of the playoffs. "They're experienced team, they're not going to give up and they're not gonna give easy play for us. We have to earn it. Today I think we play a solid game, everybody was in and we get the result."

It was a result that came with controversy and a potentially significant aftermath as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion-Penguins came out on the wrong side of a coach's challenge, the NHL's video review on what would have been their second goal and lost defenseman Brian Dumoulin after a hit to the head by Tom Wilson.

Holtby stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced to frustrate the Penguins, robbing captain Sidney Crosby and linemate Jake Guentzel with sliding pad saves to continue his strong play in the postseason.

The Penguins thought he should've allowed one more goal to Patric Hornqvist in the third period. No definitive replays showing the puck over the goal line and Wilson's hit that injured Dumoulin left them steaming but also kicking themselves for starting slow and falling behind again.

"They won the game in the first period," Hornqvist said. "I don't think we played our best game. ... They were all over us."

After blowing three two-goal leads through the first seven games of the playoffs, Washington at least temporarily solved that problem. Ovechkin beat Matt Murray 1:26 in, Jakub Vrana scored on the power play later in the first period and, unlike Game 1, the Capitals made it 3-0 when Brett Connolly scored on a breakaway early in the second.

"Game 1 it was tough, we played a really good game I think and they just kind of found a way to get some breaks and score some timely goals," Connolly said. "We learned from that this time around."

The Capitals are learning some about Murray, having now scored all five of their goals against him in this series glove side. He made 18 of his 28 saves in the first period and had to in order to keep Washington from turning this into a blowout.

Murray was not the least bit happy when the league ruled Connolly's push on him moments before Vrana's goal was not enough to keep him from being able to make the save.

"Pretty disappointed," Murray said. "As a goalie you just want to be able to do your job and when something like that happens and you can't do it, you just want to see the rule upheld."

Pittsburgh had an even bigger reason to be angry when Wilson wasn't penalized for checking Dumoulin in the head with his left shoulder in the second. Dumoulin never returned, could potentially miss Game 3 on Tuesday and Wilson is in danger of being suspended.

"He made contact with his head," Crosby said. "Given his history and things like that, I'm sure the league will take a good look at it."

Wilson watched multiple replays and came away believing there was nothing else he could do on the play because Dumoulin stopped and braced for a hit from Ovechkin at the last second. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said he had an opinion of the hit but declined to share it.

Wilson was already ready to move on.

"It's a bit of an unfortunate play that he got hurt," he said. "We'll see what happens and we'll keep moving forward here. There's more important things going on. We've got a team in here that's pretty good and confident and we've got to go to Pittsburgh and get a game."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.