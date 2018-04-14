Pujols homers, Ohtani has multihit game as Angels top Royals 5-4

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, in Kansas City, Mo

baseball

The Los Angeles Angels are off to a sizzling start, thanks to contributions from all over their lineup.

Albert Pujols homered and drove in three runs, Ian Kinsler had three hits and a sacrifice fly that scored Shohei Ohtani with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Angels rallied to beat the Royals 5-4 on Friday night.

The Angels have won six straight and nine of 10. Their 12-3 start matches their best record after 15 games, set in 1979.

"We're just playing well right now," Pujols said. "We're just kind of picking each other up. We had a great spring and we're carrying that into the season. And that's what we do every day, try to have fun and enjoy it. It's a great mix of veteran players and young players. You're hungry every day."

Zack Cozart and Ohtani, who doubled in his first at-bat, led off the eighth with singles off Justin Grimm (0-2). After Andrelton Simmons advanced the runners with a bunt, Luis Valbuena's pinch-single scored Cozart and moved Ohtani to third. Kinsler's flyout to center drove in Ohtani.

"I like him anywhere in the lineup," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Ohtani. "I like him in the batter's box. Just the way our lineup falls, we want Shohei to get his feet on the ground. It's his first go around, the first time seeing a lot of these pitchers and he's doing very well. I think it makes our lineup fairly deep when you have him hitting down a little lower, just for the fact of the guys swinging the bats up front."

Blake Wood (1-0) worked a spotless seventh to pick up the victory. Keynan Middleton pitched the ninth for his third save in as many opportunities.

Pujols hit a two-run homer in the third with Kinsler aboard. Pujols' two-out single in the seventh scored Kinsler.

Paulo Orlando had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run to lead the Royals. Lucas Duda had three singles and scored a run.

Royals starter Jason Hammel held the Angels to two runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

The Royals have lost four straight and are 3-9, their worst 12-game start since 2012. They've been outscored 54-24 in their nine losses with the bullpen 0-4 with three blown saves.

"I'm sure there is frustration," Hammel said of the Royals' record. "There naturally would be frustration, not just getting it done, a step behind. But it's a very long season. I'm not worried about it and the rest of the guys are not worried about it. We do need to find some rhythm, something to wake us up I guess. It's still like a spring training hangover."

The game ended with Whit Merrifield thrown out trying to steal second on the first pitch to Mike Moustakas.

Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney, who had elbow surgery last year, allowed four runs - one unearned - and seven hits over five innings in his first start. He walked one and struck out seven.

METS 6, BREWERS 5

Todd Frazier hit his first two home runs with the Mets, and New York extended its winning streak to nine with a victory over Milwaukeet.

Steven Matz ended an 11-start winless streak dating to June 28 as New York improved to 11-1 under new manager Mickey Callaway, the best start in team history. The Mets are on their longest winning streak since 11 consecutive victories from April 12-23, 2015.

Ryan Braun, Travis Shaw and Hernan Perez homered for Milwaukee. Davies, a 17-game winner last year, gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 3

Eduardo Nunez hit a three-run homer, Eduardo Rodriguez struck out eight over six stingy innings and Boston equaled its best start in 100 years with a win over Baltimore.

Rafael Devers went 3 for 5 and scored twice for the Red Sox, who improved to 11-2. J.D. Martinez had a pair of hits and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly during Boston's four-run first inning, which put the Red Sox in command on the way to their 11th victory in 12 games.

Boston reached 11-2 for the second time in franchise history, matching the 1918 World Series champions.

Adam Jones hit an early sacrifice fly and Manny Machado had a two-run double for the Orioles. Chris Tillman (0-3) struggled through two-plus innings.

Rodriguez (1-0) allowed one run on five hits and two walks.

YANKEES 8, TIGERS 6

Aaron Hicks hit an inside-the-park home run in the second inning, then added a solo shot over the fence in the sixth to send New York past skidding Detroit.

Hicks came up with a runner on second and hit a drive to right-center that bounced off the wall and past center fielder Leonys Martin. The ball rolled across a vacant area of turf while Hicks circled the bases for the Yankees' first inside-the-park homer since 2011.

He was able to trot home four innings later, when his homer to right cleared the wall by plenty. Hicks also homered twice on April 13 last year, against Tampa Bay.

Jordan Montgomery (1-0) allowed three runs in six-plus innings. New York's bullpen struggled to hold on, but Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

Mike Fiers (1-1) gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Tigers, who have lost five straight. James McCann and Jeimer Candelario homered for Detroit.

ASTROS 3, RANGERS 2

Gerrit Cole struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings and Derek Fisher scored the go-ahead run on center fielder Drew Robinson's error in the eighth, sending Houston past Texas.

George Springer homered twice against Rangers ace Cole Hamels. Springer has three homers this season — all against Hamels.

Cole allowed two runs and three hits. The ace right-hander has 36 strikeouts in 21 innings during his first three starts with the Astros after he was acquired from Pittsburgh in an offseason trade.

Fisher came in to run for Evan Gattis after he walked with one out. Marwin Gonzalez followed with a single to center off Kevin Jepsen (0-2), and Fisher scored all the way from first after Robinson misplayed the ball.

Joe Smith (1-0) got the win and Chris Devenski worked the ninth for his first save.

Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos went deep for Texas.

ROCKIES 2, NATIONALS 1

Carlos Gonzalez homered and had a sacrifice fly to drive in both of Colorado's runs, leading the Rockies to their third straight victory.

Scott Oberg (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief for the win, and Wade Davis worked the ninth for his sixth save as five Rockies relievers combined for 4 1/3 hitless innings.

Bryce Harper hit a sacrifice fly for Washington, which has scored five runs while losing its last three games. Tanner Roark (1-1) allowed two runs — one earned — and three hits over six innings.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 3

Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs, leading St. Louis to a victory that deepened Cincinnati's worst season-opening slump since 1955.

St. Louis came into the series with a stagnant offense but broke out during two games against the worst pitching staff in the majors, piling up 18 runs and 25 hits. Molina — booed loudly in each plate appearance at Great American Ball Park — has homered in each game.

The Reds lost their sixth in a row and have the worst record in the majors at 2-11. They also lost 11 of their first 13 games in 1955.

Luke Weaver (2-0) allowed Devin Mesoraco's two-run homer while pitching into the seventh and beating the Reds for the third time in a row. Bud Norris worked the ninth for his second save.

Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle (1-2) gave up nine hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

BRAVES 4, CUBS 0

Anibal Sanchez pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Preston Tucker backed him with a three-run homer and Atlanta spoiled Yu Darvish's first home start for Chicago.

Sanchez struck out six and walked one. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.29 through two starts and three appearances after signing a minor league deal in mid-March.

Tucker delivered the big blow in the fifth when he drove a long homer to right, and the Braves did all of the scoring in the inning while chasing Darvish.

The four-time All-Star got tagged for four runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Darvish walked four and struck out four while throwing 105 pitches, and Chicago lost again after dropping two of three to the surging Pittsburgh Pirates.

BLUE JAYS 8, INDIANS 4

Teoscar Hernandez made the most of his season debut, driving in the go-ahead run with a single off All-Star Andrew Miller in the seventh inning as Toronto rallied past Cleveland.

Hernandez, who was recalled earlier in the day when the Blue Jays placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list, added an RBI double in a three-run ninth.

Steve Pearce also doubled in a pair of runs in the ninth for Toronto, which trailed 4-0 after two innings but came back against Zach McAllister (0-2) and the normally unhittable Miller.

Aledmys Diaz's three-run homer helped the Blue Jays tie it 4-4 in the fourth against starter Mike Clevinger.

Danny Barnes (1-0) pitched one inning, and three other relievers finished up for Toronto. Cleveland's five-game winning streak was snapped.

PHILLIES 2, RAYS 1

Jorge Alfaro hit a go-ahead single with two outs in the ninth inning and Philadelphia won its fourth straight game by beating Tampa Bay.

Alfaro's ground single to left field off closer Alex Colome (0-2) scored Scott Kingery, who doubled, for a 2-1 lead.

Edubray Ramos (1-0) got the final out in the eighth with a runner on third before Hector Neris worked the ninth for his second save.

Philadelphia tied it at 1 on Carlos Santana's RBI single in the sixth off reliever Jose Alvarado.

Tampa Bay dropped to 0-6 when allowing three or fewer runs.

MARLINS 7, PIRATES 2

Justin Bour homered and drove in two runs to help Miami defeat Pittsburgh.

JB Shuck had a career-high four hits in his first major league game since 2016, and Miguel Rojas added three hits for the Marlins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Miami posted season highs in runs and in hits with 14.

Dillon Peters (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings.

Chad Kuhl (1-1) worked five innings and allowed 11 hits and five runs, four earned.

The Pirates, who entered leading the NL in batting average and runs, were held to five hits.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, DODGERS 7

Daniel Descalso homered and drove in four runs, and Arizona held off Los Angeles for their 10th straight regular-season victory over their NL West rival.

At 10-3, the Diamondbacks are off to the best start in franchise history and own the National League's second-best record. Their 10-game winning streak against the Dodgers equals their second-longest versus any opponent in team history.

Zack Greinke (1-1) overcame a messy first inning against his former team before settling down and retiring 12 consecutive batters. The right-hander allowed four runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out seven and walked one. The Dodgers scored in the sixth, seventh and eighth to close to 8-7.

In the ninth, Cody Bellinger singled with two outs off closer Brad Boxberger. Yasmani Grandal popped out to third base to end it, as Boxberger earned his fifth save.

Greinke served up a leadoff homer to Chris Taylor in the first that tied the game 1-all. After striking out the next two batters, Greinke gave up a single to Bellinger before hitting Grandal with a pitch in his right knee. He struck out Yasiel Puig to end the inning.

Coming off a relief appearance against the Giants, Kenta Maeda (1-1) struggled in his second start of the season. He gave up five runs — two earned — and five hits in 2 2/3 innings. The Japanese right-hander struck out two and walked two.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.