Raonic, Djokovic advance; Gauff ousted at Australian Open

Milos Raonic sent down 35 aces to beat Marin Cilic and make the Australian Open quarter-finals

tennis

By Greg Wood

Milos Raonic blasted 35 aces to make his fifth Australian Open quarterfinal in six years Sunday, outgunning fellow former world number three Marin Cilic in straight sets.

The big Canadian proved too powerful for the unseeded Croat, winning 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 with Cilic hampered by a back problem after battling through two gruelling five-setters en route to a quarterfinal clash with defending champion Novak Djokovic who swept past Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

"Milos is one of the tallest, strongest players on tour and has one of the biggest serves," said Djokovic, who is into his 46th Grand Slam quarterfinal, second only to Roger Federer's 57. "I've got to be ready for missiles coming from his side of the net. One key element will be how well I'm returning."

The Serb has met 32nd seed Raonic nine times and won them all.

But the Canadian is back to full fitness after years of injury struggles and his powerful serve could cause problems. So far he has served 59 games and won them all.

Asked what he needs to do to beat Djokovic, he replied: "I think I'm going to have to hit more than 35 aces," referring to the number he pumped past 2018 finalist Cilic.

"I think we play quite opposite from each other, and he's done a good job in the past neutralising my serve," he added of the Serb. ""So I have really got to focus on my things well and be the one dictating."

Coco Gauff ousted

In women's action, Coco Gauff's bid for history at the Australian Open ended in tears in the last 16 on Sunday as the 15-year-old crashed out in three sets to fellow American Sofia Kenin. The 14th seed Kenin recovered from a set down to win convincingly 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0.

She will play China's 27th seed Wang Qiang -- who beat Serena Williams in the last round -- or Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals in Melbourne.

"I just did the best I can. I just tried to take it like any other match," said Kenin. "I know she's playing well, I just tried to play my game and fight for every point and just not focus on anything else."

Gauff, the youngest player in the draw, departed the court in tears.

But she has been one of the stories of the Australian Open, beating Venus Williams in the first round and then stunning reigning champion Naomi Osaka in round three.

The supremely talented teenager, who turns 16 in March, was attempting to become the youngest player to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era, which began in 1968.

The current record-holder is Martina Hingis, who triumphed at the 1997 Australian Open aged 16 years and 105 days.

But Gauff was under the cosh immediately against Kenin, the 21-year-old breaking in the first game at Melbourne Arena and comfortably holding for a swift 2-0 lead.

There was no mistaking who the crowd wanted to win -- each point for Gauff greeted with cheers and screams; there was only polite applause for Moscow-born Kenin.

The 67th-ranked Gauff recovered to gain parity for 4-4 and they went to the tie-break after Kenin saved set point.

Gauff then stepped it up a gear in the tie-break -- aided by two Kenin double-faults -- to take the first set in 58 minutes.

The younger American's serve is powerful but she was totting up the double faults, her seventh of the match offering Kenin a second break point with the latter 2-1 up.

A resurgent Kenin -- the determination etched on her face -- broke at the third time lucky to lead 3-1, triggering a rare show of anger from the teenager.

Kenin took the second set in 38 minutes and carried the momentum into the deciding set, breaking Gauff to love in the opening game and racing towards victory.

In other matches, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova set up a potential clash with top seed Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals after defeating Maria Sakkari in three sets.

The Czech seventh seed lost the first set before winning 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 to ruin Sakkari's hopes of becoming the first Greek woman to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam.

The 2019 finalist Kvitova will face either Australia's world number one Barty or the American 18th seed Alison Riske next.

