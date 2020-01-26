Raonic blasts Cilic off court to reach Australian Open quarterfinals; Gauff crashes out

Milos Raonic sent down 35 aces to beat Marin Cilic and make the Australian Open quarter-finals

tennis

By Greg Wood

Big Canadian Milos Raonic blasted 35 aces to make his fifth Australian Open quarterfinal in six years Sunday, outgunning fellow former world number three Marin Cilic in straight sets.

The 32nd seed proved too powerful for the unseeded Croat, winning 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 with Cilic hampered by a back problem after battling through two gruelling five-setters en route to the fourth round.

Raonic's reward is a last-eight clash with either seven-time winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic or feisty Argentinian Diego Schwartzman.

"It was a rollercoaster," said Raonic. "He played better than me in the first set and I was lucky to get through. I'm just happy to be out here, feeling good and playing well."

The Australian Open is Raonic's favorite Slam.

He reached the semifinals in 2016, when he lost to Andy Murray, and the quarters on three other occasions, including last year.

His career, though, has been plagued by injuries, with operations over the years for hip, foot and wrist problems. He has also struggled with back, ankle, calf and knee issues.

He said it felt "pretty damn good" to finally be injury free.

"I'm happy I have another chance. It's been an exciting tournament for me so far and hopefully there's more exciting times ahead."

Seeded 32, his lowest since 2011, Raonic came into the match after a smooth passage into the last 16 with three straight-sets victories, including a comfortable win over world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Coco Gauff ousted

In women's action, Coco Gauff's bid for history at the Australian Open ended in tears in the last 16 on Sunday as the 15-year-old crashed out in three sets to fellow American Sofia Kenin. The 14th seed Kenin recovered from a set down to win convincingly 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0.

She will play China's 27th seed Wang Qiang -- who beat Serena Williams in the last round -- or Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals in Melbourne.

"I just did the best I can. I just tried to take it like any other match," said Kenin. "I know she's playing well, I just tried to play my game and fight for every point and just not focus on anything else."

Gauff, the youngest player in the draw, departed the court in tears.

But she has been one of the stories of the Australian Open, beating Venus Williams in the first round and then stunning reigning champion Naomi Osaka in round three.

The supremely talented teenager, who turns 16 in March, was attempting to become the youngest player to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era, which began in 1968.

The current record-holder is Martina Hingis, who triumphed at the 1997 Australian Open aged 16 years and 105 days.

But Gauff was under the cosh immediately against Kenin, the 21-year-old breaking in the first game at Melbourne Arena and comfortably holding for a swift 2-0 lead.

There was no mistaking who the crowd wanted to win -- each point for Gauff greeted with cheers and screams; there was only polite applause for Moscow-born Kenin.

The 67th-ranked Gauff recovered to gain parity for 4-4 and they went to the tie-break after Kenin saved set point.

Gauff then stepped it up a gear in the tie-break -- aided by two Kenin double-faults -- to take the first set in 58 minutes.

The younger American's serve is powerful but she was totting up the double faults, her seventh of the match offering Kenin a second break point with the latter 2-1 up.

A resurgent Kenin -- the determination etched on her face -- broke at the third time lucky to lead 3-1, triggering a rare show of anger from the teenager.

Kenin took the second set in 38 minutes and carried the momentum into the deciding set, breaking Gauff to love in the opening game and racing towards victory.

In other matches, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova set up a potential clash with top seed Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals after defeating Maria Sakkari in three sets.

The Czech seventh seed lost the first set before winning 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 to ruin Sakkari's hopes of becoming the first Greek woman to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam.

The 2019 finalist Kvitova will face either Australia's world number one Barty or the American 18th seed Alison Riske next.

© 2020 AFP