Raonic out in 1st round; Djokovic, Sharapova, Kerber advance at Australian Open

Slovakia's Lukas Lacko, left, grasps hands with Canada's Milos Raonic after their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Tuesday.

tennis

Milos Raonic has slumped to his earliest exit at a Grand Slam since 2011, losing in the first round at the Australian Open Tuesday to Lukas Lacko of Slovakia 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

The Canadian is coming off an injury-filled season that saw his ranking drop to No. 24 from a career-high of No. 3 in 2016.

Raonic missed last year's U.S. Open after undergoing wrist surgery. He returned to the tour for one tournament in Japan in October, but retired from his quarterfinal match. He has been among the most vocal proponents for shortening the nearly year-long tennis schedule to protect top players from injury.

Raonic is a former Wimbledon finalist and has reached at least the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park the last three years.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round for the 12th consecutive year, beating American Donald Young 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Young didn't go out without a fight, however, saving four match points on his serve in the ninth game of the final set before Djokovic served out the match in the next game.

The 14th-seeded Djokovic was playing his first official tournament match since a six-month layoff after a right elbow injury kept him off the circuit since Wimbledon, where he lost in the quarterfinals.

He appeared to not be affected by any elbow issues during the Margaret Court Arena match.

Stan Wawrinka struggled at times in his first match since last year's Wimbledon, but held on to beat Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2).

The 2014 champion only connected on 50 percent of his first serves and was broken four times in the match. He also looked physically spent toward the end of the fourth set before rallying to dominate the tiebreaker and close out the match.

Wawrinka underwent surgery on his left knee after Wimbledon and didn't play another match in 2017. He delayed his comeback at the start of this season by pulling out of a couple exhibitions before the Australian Open and made a last-minute decision to take part in the tournament.

"I'm proud to be back already," he said after his match. "Honestly, to win today, it means a lot for me."

The ninth-seeded Swiss player is also playing without a coach after splitting with long-time coach Magnus Norman in October.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over Thomas Fabbiano. The 20-year-old Zverev, coming off five tournament wins last year, broke Fabbiano's serve at love in the last game to clinch the match.

Top-seeded Simona Halep overcame an injured left ankle to beat Australian wildcard entry Destanee Aiava 7-6 (5), 6-1 in the first round of the Australian Open.

Halep, who recovered from a 5-2 deficit in the first set, was moving across the baseline in the third game of the second set when her left foot caught on the court surface and she twisted her ankle, tumbling to the ground.

After an injury timeout to have her foot heavily taped, Halep returned to the court and had little trouble finishing off the 17-year-old Australian.

Aiava had the distinction of becoming the first player born in this century to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament when she competed here last year.

Maria Sharapova barely missed a beat in her first match back at the Australian Open since a failed doping test in 2016 resulted in a 15-month ban from tennis.

One of just two former champions in the women's draw, Sharapova recovered from an early break in the second set and closed out her 6-1, 6-4 victory over Tatjana Maria with an ace. She celebrated by twirling, waving and blowing kisses to the crowd.

"It's been a couple of years since I've been back here — obviously I wanted to enjoy the moment," the 2008 Australian Open champion and three-time runner-up said in an on-court TV interview. "It was really meaningful for me to be out here."

Sharapova was banned for after testing positive for the drug meldonium here in 2016, when she reached the quarterfinals, and finished last year ranked No. 60.

The five-time major winner got vocal support from fans during and after her opening match.

"I've got shivers. It means a lot to me," Sharapova said. "I cherish these moments, I love it."

Sharapova could next meet No. 14-seeded Anastasija Sevastova, who beat her at the U.S. Open last year in her return to a Grand Slam to tournament.

Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion, continued her resurgent run with a 6-0, 6-4 win over fellow German Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Kerber raced through the first set in 17 minutes but had her struggles in the second and was broken twice before converting her second match point and extending her streak to 10 consecutive wins.

She opened the year by winning four singles matches at the Hopman Cup, where Germany lost the final to Switzerland, and won the Sydney International last week for her first title since the 2016 U.S. Open.

Kerber made her major breakthrough two years ago in Australia, where she beat Serena Williams in the final, and went on to reach the Wimbledon final and win the U.S. Open in a year when she rose to No. 1.

Her ranking slid into the 20s in 2017, but she's coming back into the kind of form which makes her a title contender at Melbourne Park.

"I'm just enjoying it on court again," Kerber said. "Something is going on with Australia and me. I love this country — I enjoy my stay, play my best tennis."

No. 9 Johanna Konta beat Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-1, handing the U.S. a 10th loss in 11 first-round women's matches.

The first-round upsets included Venus Williams, U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and CoCo Vandeweghe, a semifinalist here and at the U.S. Open last year.

"It's a testament to how many great first- and second-round matches we have," Konta said of the early upsets. "Shows how much depth we have in the women's game right now."

Konta will next meet Bernarda Pera, a lucky loser in the qualifying tournament who registered the second win by an American woman at the tournament when she beat Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-2.

No. 20 Barbora Strycova's 6-1, 7-5 win over wild-card entry Kristie Ahn and Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat Christina McHale 6-3, 6-2 to make it 2 for 13 for the U.S. women so far.

Former No. 1-ranked Karolina Pliskova opened with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Veronica Cepede Royg, No. 8 Caroline Garcia beat Carina Witthoft 7-5, 6-3 and No. 29 Lucie Safarova defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-3.

No. 13 Sam Querrey restored some order for the U.S. men with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Feliciano Lopez, advancing to the second round. Two other U.S. contenders, No. 8 Jack Sock and No. 16 John Isner, were among the first-round casualties on Monday.

No. 20 Roberto Bautista Agut and No. 22 Milos Raonic, a former Wimbledon finalist, were beaten.

Bautista Agut lost to fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, a semifinalist here in 2009, and Raonic lost 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to Lukas Lacko in the opening match on Show Court 2.

