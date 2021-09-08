Russian Medvedev, Canadian teen Fernandez reach U.S. Open semifinals

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after scoring a point against Botic Van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

tennis

By BRIAN MAHONEY

Daniil Medvedev reached the U.S. Open semifinals on Tuesday for the third straight year, ending the surprising run of qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp with a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 victory.

The No. 2 seed from Russia dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but recovered to keep alive his bid for a first Grand Slam title.

Medvedev got close in 2019, falling to Rafael Nadal in a fifth set, before losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in last year's semifinals.

“Just want to do a little bit better than last two times and get this last step, which is the toughest one actually,” Medvedev said.

His match Tuesday couldn't have started much easier. He broke six times in Van de Zandschulp’s first eight service games and won the second set in just 22 minutes.

Van de Zandschulp, a 25-year-old from the Netherlands, was trying to become the first man to come through the qualifying rounds to reach the U.S. Open semifinals but was completely overmatched early, disappointing his orange shirt-wearing fans inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Van de Zandschulp, who had never even been to New York before the U.S. Open, was attempting to become the first man to reach the semifinals in his tournament debut since 1948.

But the 25-year-old Medvedev held on. He will play either 18-year-old Carlos Alcazar of Spain or No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, 21, in the semifinals.

The quarterfinal Tuesday night between Alcazar and Auger-Aliassime was the youngest matchup so late in a Grand Slam tournament since 20-year-old Nadal beat Novak Djokovic, 19, in the quarters of the 2006 French Open.

With no players from the United States left to pull for in the U.S. Open, the fans are adopting a neighbor from the North to treat as one of their own: Leylah Fernandez, an unseeded Canadian teenager with an exciting game and enthusiasm to match.

A day after turning 19, Fernandez reached her first Grand Slam semifinal - and became the youngest player to get that far in the women's bracket at Flushing Meadows since Maria Sharapova in 2005 - by adding a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) victory against No. 5 Elina Svitolina on Tuesday to earlier wins over past U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber.

"I obviously have no idea what I'm feeling right now," said Fernandez, a left-hander with quick baseline reflexes who is ranked 73rd and participating in only the seventh major tournament of her nascent career. "I was so nervous. I was trying to do what my coach told me to do."

That coach is her father, who isn't in New York; he stayed home and is offering tips in daily phone conversations. That helps, certainly, as does the loud backing she's been receiving from the spectators, who rose and cheered wildly each time Fernandez raised a fist high above her head or wind-milled both arms after winning a key point in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Thanks to you, I was able to push through today," she told the crowd after edging Svitolina, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist whose two Grand Slam semifinal runs include at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Aryna Sabalenka has matched her best result in a Grand Slam tournament by reaching the U.S. Open semifinals.

The No. 2 seed from Belarus beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-4.

Sabalenka acknowledged having confidence problems in the biggest tournaments earlier in her career, saying she has worked with a psychologist to deal with those fears.

It seems to be working, as Sabalenka made her initial Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and will try to go a step further when she faces Fernandez in the semis.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.