Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from Paralympics in stunning about-face

In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries’ roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC on Wednesday announced it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete when the Games open on Friday, but only as neutral athletes with colors, flags and other national symbols removed.
The IPC received immediate criticism for its initial decision. It was termed a betrayal that sent the wrong message to Russia's leadership. The IPC also said it was evident that many athletes would refuse to compete against Russians or Belarusians, creating chaos for the Paralympics and damaging the reputation.
IPC President Andrew Parsons, in announcing the initial measures Wednesday in a Beijing news conference, sympathized openly with the Ukrainian people but said his actions were constrained by his organization's rules and the fear of legal action.
Parsons said almost the opposite in announcing his reversal, noting his constituents had pushed back.
“In the last 12 hours, an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us,” Parsons said in a statement. “They have told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences."
Parsons added: “What is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games.”
The IPC now joins sports like soccer, track, basketball, hockey, and others that have imposed blanket bans on Russians and Belarusians.
The International Olympic Committee on Monday pushed sports bodies to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events, but it left the final decision to individual governing bodies.
The IOC has been slow to crack down on Russia, allowing its athletes to compete in the last four Olympics following a state-sponsored doping scandal and coverup in the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Russia was expected to have 71 athletes competing in Beijing. It was not immediately clear how many Belarusian athletes were involved. Ukraine has said it would have 20.
The Winter Paralympics open on Friday and close on March 13.
Parsons also addressed the Russian and Belarusian athletes.
“To Para athletes from the impacted countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions your governments took last week in breaching the Olympic truce. You are victims of your governments' actions."© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
OssanAmerica
My heart goes out to the individual paralympic athletes. But the Olympics/Paralympics have become a completely political tool. I would seriously suggest they consider changing nationality if they personally do not agree with Russia/Belarus' actions against Ukraine, and they want to continue their lives as athletes. And if they do agree with them. too bad.
tooheysnew
And we do the hokey pokey
IOC = pathetic joke
Nator
So far the sanctions have hurt ordinary russians and some outside busineses, the war has killed people on both sides and destroyed the infrastructure of a country so when people return it wont be life as normal. A very rich man has sold his house in london and his football team but not at a massive loss.
Lots and lots and lots of clapping by the virtue-signalling-elite and now some poor atheletes who have trained hard for years will be forced out.
WHEN? is it going to be Putins turn. He seems to have not had anything bad happen accept for a war-crime trial date in the future and in reality he may die of old age before that happens.
I may know very little about the politics in these countries but I do know that nothing that Boris Johnson does, nothing his party does and nothing the 650 well-paid puffed-up clapping sychophants do has any relation to what I want or how I think the world should be and I think it is very likely that these atheletes are in the same position. Democratic leaders rarely pay attention to us normal people so Putin may be a dictator but the lives of us ordinary people is more or less the same.
ThonTaddeo
What a joke. As if these athletes have anything to do with the political situation or any influence over what Russia is doing. Looks like the IPC can be just as shameful as the IOC.
Eastman
i am sorry but this very...unhuman.strange.weird.
you say.
justasking
Probably not. But so are children in Ukraine.
Only Russian people can stop their senile crazy president, and having them suffer like this is the only way the world can react for now.
marcelito
I don't agree with Putin,s invasion but this is utter BS...of all people Paralympians should not be made scapegoats for their country,s political leadership. Shame on IOC for bending to political pressure , we all know where it came from.
As much as I hate Putin for what he,s doing to Ukraine , did US Olympians / Paralympians got banned after the invasion of Iraq ?
Double standards.
Fighto!
Sanity has prevailed.
You cannot reward fascist regimes who invade sovereign nations and subject them to a war of terror with allowing them to compete in international sporting competitions.
There are consequences when nations attack others and kill innocent people. Rightly so.
marcelito
But the Olympics/Paralympics have become a completely political tool.
Agree with that.I would seriously suggest they consider changing nationality if they personally do not agree with Russia/Belarus' actions against Ukraine, and they want to continue their lives as athletes.*
How do you think these Paralympians ( who together with their families are ) living in Russia and Belorussia can go about changing their nationality? You think it's that simple?