Sapporo's 2030 Winter Olympics bid dropped; 2034 or later targeted

The city of Sapporo and the Japanese Olympic Committee on Wednesday abandoned their bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and decided to aim for 2034 or later.

Sapporo has been unable to build momentum as public sentiment has soured following the revelation of widespread bribery and bid-rigging related to the Tokyo Games held in the summer of 2021.

Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto met with JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita in Tokyo to confirm the decision.

Sapporo, which hosted the 1972 Winter Games, was once considered the front-runner to host for a second time, but the International Olympic Committee appears to have shifted its focus to other candidates.

