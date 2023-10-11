Sapporo's 2030 Winter Olympics bid dropped; 2034 or later targeted

The city of Sapporo and the Japanese Olympic Committee on Wednesday abandoned their bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and decided to aim for 2034 or later.
Sapporo has been unable to build momentum as public sentiment has soured following the revelation of widespread bribery and bid-rigging related to the Tokyo Games held in the summer of 2021.
Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto met with JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita in Tokyo to confirm the decision.
Sapporo, which hosted the 1972 Winter Games, was once considered the front-runner to host for a second time, but the International Olympic Committee appears to have shifted its focus to other candidates.© KYODO
tora
Yep, and no mention why? Come on Kyodo, surel you can do better than that! (Rhetorical statement, btw).
piskian
Not enough cash.
YeahRight
They got it half right. Now they just need to complete the task and vow to never put in another bid for the Olympics.
rainyday
Oh god, would somebody just please put this idiotic, miserable idea out of its misery? Anything is better than subjecting that poor city to the constant threat of an Olympics being foisted on it for years to come....