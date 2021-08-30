Sato gets 2nd athletics gold; Yamaguchi swims to victory at Paralympics

Japan's Tomoki Sato celebrates after winning the men's 1500 meters T52 at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Sunday.

Tomoki Sato won his second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, adding the men's wheelchair T52 1,500-meter title to the 400 crown he claimed two days earlier.

The 31-year-old Sato, who won silver in both races at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, finished in a Paralympic record 3 minutes, 29.13 seconds at Tokyo's National Stadium to take Japan's gold medal tally to four.

In a repeat of the 400 podium, Raymond Martin of the United States once again took silver, 0.59 second off the pace, while Japan's Hirokazu Ueyonabaru won his second bronze of the games in 3:44.17

Starting from the inside position, Sato led from the outset in what quickly became a two-man race with Martin, winner of both the 400 and 1,500 in Rio de Janeiro.

With the victory, Okayama Prefecture native Sato becomes both the reigning world and Paralympic champion over 400 and 1,500.

While disappointed he could not better his own world record of 3:25.08, Sato said he felt the weight of winning two gold medals after the games had been thrown into uncertainty by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The year (following the postponement of the games) was a struggle not only for athletes, but for many people. Athletes from each country came here determined to still perform at their peak, and with this in mind, I wanted to make sure I gave my best," Sato said.

"I want to thank all the volunteers whose support has made the tournament possible."

In Friday's 400 final, Sato came from behind and only edged ahead of Martin at the finish line, but he got an early jump on his rival this time around.

Naohide Yamaguchi competes in the men's swimming 100-meter breaststroke SB14 final at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: Joel Marklund for OIS via AP

In swimming, Naohide Yamaguchi won Japan's first gold of the day at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, improving his own world record in the men's SB14 100-meter breaststroke in 1 minute, 03.77 seconds, cutting 0.23 off his previous mark.

But he said the medals are not the only benefit of competing at the games, citing the camaraderie as another dividend.

"As a competitor in the SB14 class, I have been able to interact with athletes with disabilities from around the world and share the different challenges we face," he said. "I think that is the attraction."

In other events, Japan's wheelchair rugby team won bronze with a 60-52 defeat of two-time defending Paralympic gold medalists Australia, the home team's multi-pronged attack and defensive focus proving key factors.

After an emotional defeat to Britain in Saturday's semifinal, Japan hit the Yoyogi National Stadium court with clear intent to make amends.

By focusing its defense on Australia's main man Ryley Batt, Japan built an early lead and never trailed en route to a comfortable victory.

Daisuke Ikezaki again did most of the damage, scoring 23 tries, and captain Yukinobu Ike contributed 16, but they were just two of Japan's seven try-scorers. Despite the attention he attracted, Batt still scored 27 and no other Australian scored more than seven.

"(The plan was to) work hard throughout the entire match and play aggressively on both offense and defense," Ike said.

Britain emerged from a tight gold medal match with a 54-49 win, claiming their first Paralympic medal in the sport.

In judo, Kazusa Ogawa won women's B2 class bronze for Japan, taking a waza-ari victory over Olga Zabrodskaia of the Russian Paralympic Committee in the 70-kilogram category.

Ogawa won Japan's second judo bronze of the games at Nippon Budokan after Yujiro Seto's on Friday.

The five-a-side soccer tournament began with Japan beating perennial contender France 4-0. Ryo Kawamura and Tomonari Kuroda both netted twice for Japan.

Japan lines up against four-time reigning Paralympic champion Brazil on Monday, with a win against the South Americans likely booking a place in the semifinals. Brazil beat China 3-0 on Sunday.

"The first goal was quality, stealing the ball and scoring the way I'm best at," Kuroda said. "The second was all about feel, just getting a good kick on the ball."

"Brazil is a formidable opponent next, but I want to put everything into the game."

After a slow start, Japan's women's goalball team has now strung together two wins in a row, the most recent a 10-0 beat down of Egypt.

The male goalballers suffered their first defeat when 2016 bronze medalist Brazil scored eight times. Japan still holds the lead in their group though, sitting atop the South Americans on goal difference.

With a 59-54 loss to Germany, Japan's women's basketball team finished the group phase with a two-win, two-loss record but booked a quarterfinal against the Netherlands.

The men also fell, losing 79-61 to Spain but are good for a quarterfinal place anyway.

Japan got two clear-cut wins in wheelchair tennis' morning session.

Yui Kamiji and Momoko Ohtani won their women's doubles quarterfinal in straight sets and Takashi Sanada and Takuya Miki were equally untroubled in winning their men's WT class singles second-round matches.

Shingo Kunieda remained on track for another Paralympic medal in men's doubles along with Takashi Sanada.

The quad men's doubles pairing of Mitsuteru Moroishi and Koji Sugeno lost their semifinal to Australia's Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson, and will play for bronze.

Japan's sitting volleyball struggles continued. The men dropped their second straight, this time 3-0 to Egypt, and the women did the same, going down 3-0 to Brazil.

See Paralympic medal table here.

© KYODO