Satomi, Kunieda win gold in badminton, wheelchair tennis

Badminton player Sarina Satomi earned Japan's ninth gold medal and tennis legend Shingo Kunieda made it 10 as wheelchair racket sports delivered the goods for Japan at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

Satomi won the WH1 singles badminton crown to become the first-ever female badminton Paralympic title winner, while at the other end of the spectrum Kunieda won his fourth gold in Paralympics.

Going into the games' final day, Japan has 10 gold, 14 silver and 19 bronze. It is the first time the country has reached a double-figure gold total since it won 17 at the 2004 Games in Athens.

Satomi, 23, overcame a slow start to defeat Sujirat Pookkham of Thailand 14-21, 21-19, 21-13 in wheelchair badminton's Paralympic debut -- a win that showed great resilience.

She weathered a period of fine play from Sujirat to take the second game and then overwhelmed the Thai, who appeared to be struggling with a shoulder complaint, in the third.

"I am incredibly happy, it is like a dream," Satomi said. "I have worked hard for this moment and for this day so I am very happy to win the gold I have been aiming for."

Japan's Ayako Suzuki took silver after being defeated in the SU5 gold medal game, then Akiko Sugino won bronze in the same class for players with limb deficiencies. That was followed by Yuma Yamazaki winning women's WH2 wheelchair bronze, and Noriko Ito and Suzuki, returning for her second medal of the night, taking SL3-SU5 doubles bronze.

Kunieda last won a Paralympic wheelchair tennis singles gold in 2012 and on Saturday he made sure he would wait no longer by demolishing Dutch player Tom Egberink in straight sets at Ariake Tennis Park.

Kunieda broke Egberink's serve three times in the first set and twice in the second as he ran out a 6-1, 6-2 winner. The 37-year-old, who has 45 Grand Slam titles to his name, played an aggressive match, particularly attacking Egberink's serve by meeting the ball early inside the baseline.

"I feel like I'm still in a dream, but I have done everything for this day, so I'm glad that everything paid off," an emotional Kunieda said.

"I knew what I needed to do, and I concentrated on delivering that on the court without giving a thought about what it means to winning or losing."

Yui Kamiji shook off her tennis singles gold medal match disappointment from Friday to earn bronze in the women's wheelchair doubles.

Kamiji and partner Momoko Ohtani topped the Chinese duo of Wang Ziying and Zhu Zhenzhen 6-2, 7-6(3).

"As the third seeds, I took the court knowing we must win this no matter what, so I'm glad we were able to do that in the end," Kamiji, who now has three Paralympic medals, said.

On the boccia courts, Japan just missed a second gold when its BC3 pairs team lost a tiebreak end to South Korea after the final was deadlocked 4-4 at the end of regulation.

Trailing 4-1 coming into the fourth and final regulation end, the Japanese team of Keisuke Kawamoto, Kazuki Takahashi and Keiko Tanaka came roaring back with three points to extend the contest.

In the rollercoaster tiebreak end, the South Korean team held firm to clinch the point needed to win the competition for athletes with significantly limited function in their arms and legs.

Earlier, Hidetaka Sugimura won his second medal of the games when Japan's BC1/BC2 boccia team beat Portugal 4-3 for bronze thanks to a sixth-end deadlock-breaking point.

With the end of the games approaching on Sunday, team sport gold medals are progressively being awarded.

Brazil kept its unblemished five-a-side soccer record intact with a 1-0 win over South American rival Argentina. Brazil has won every Paralympic gold in the sport, a run of success that dates back to 2004.

Although not quite on the same level of dominance, Iran again stamped its sitting volleyball authority on the Paralympic Games, claiming gold with a 25-21, 25-14, 19-25, 25-17 win over the Russian Paralympic Committee, the Middle Eastern nation's seventh gold since 1988.

In the women's basketball final, the Netherlands took a 50-31 win over China to win the European nation's first women's gold. Previously, it had won five minor medals.

