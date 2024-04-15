 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Masters Golf
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during final round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
golf

Scottie Scheffler wins another Masters green jacket

0 Comments
By DOUG FERGUSON
AUGUSTA, Ga

Scottie Scheffler had no doubts about this Masters, and neither did anyone watching. He pulled ahead with magnificent shots Sunday and poured it on along the back nine at Augusta National for a 4-under 68 to claim his second green jacket in three years.

Scheffler is simply unstoppable at the moment, and he had help from a faltering cast of contenders to make it look easier than it was.

He won by three shots in 2022 with a meaningless four-putt on the final hole. He won by four this time, allowing for the most enjoyable uphill climb in golf toward the 18th green.

Masters newcomer Ludvig Aberg of Sweden gave him his stiffest challenge, losing ground with an approach into the water on the 11th hole for a double bogey. Against a player like Scheffler, those mistakes are not easy to overcome.

Aberg close with a 69 and was the runner-up.

The 27-year-old Scheffler is the fourth-youngest player to have two green jackets. And he stretches his lead at No. 1 in the world to levels not seen since the prime of Tiger Woods. Scheffler now has three victories against the strongest fields in his last four starts. The other was a runner-up finish in Houston.

Woods closed with a 77 and finished at 16-over 304, the highest 72-hole of his career.

Scheffler said he was in tears before the final round in 2022 when he had a three-shot lead going for his first major. His wife, Meredith, gave him the assuring words and he sailed to victory. His wife had to watch this one from home in Dallas, where she is expecting the couple's first child at the end of the month.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel