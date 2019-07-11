Newsletter Signup Register / Login
American Serena Williams returns to Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova in their semifinal at Wimbledon on Thursday. Photo: AP
tennis

Serena Williams reaches 11th Wimbledon final

2 Comments
WIMBLEDON, England

Serena Williams will play in the Wimbledon final for the 11th time and will be looking for her eighth title at the All England Club. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals on Centre Court.

Williams converted four of her five break points, while Strycova failed on all three of her chances.

The 11th-seeded American, who lost in last year's final, will face Simona Halep in Saturday's championship match.

Williams needs one more major title to equal the all-time record of 24 set by Margaret Court.

Halep beat Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3.

2 Comments
Serena Williams will play in the Wimbledon final

Boo.

will face Simona Halep

Yay.

I'm so sick of the Serena era. She's a legendary talent whose accomplishments on-court have made the media hesitant to truly call her out for her immature behavior and antics.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wasn't expecting to see her in a position to win a Grand Slam again, what with Osaka's great rise last year, but kudos to her for bringing her A-game, unlike the younger yoyo players.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

