Serena Williams reaches 11th Wimbledon final

American Serena Williams returns to Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova in their semifinal at Wimbledon on Thursday.

tennis

Serena Williams will play in the Wimbledon final for the 11th time and will be looking for her eighth title at the All England Club. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals on Centre Court.

Williams converted four of her five break points, while Strycova failed on all three of her chances.

The 11th-seeded American, who lost in last year's final, will face Simona Halep in Saturday's championship match.

Williams needs one more major title to equal the all-time record of 24 set by Margaret Court.

Halep beat Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.