Serena Williams reaches 11th Wimbledon final

Serena Williams will play in the Wimbledon final for the 11th time and will be looking for her eighth title at the All England Club. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals on Centre Court.
Williams converted four of her five break points, while Strycova failed on all three of her chances.
The 11th-seeded American, who lost in last year's final, will face Simona Halep in Saturday's championship match.
Williams needs one more major title to equal the all-time record of 24 set by Margaret Court.
Halep beat Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
2 Comments
The Original Wing
Boo.
Yay.
I'm so sick of the Serena era. She's a legendary talent whose accomplishments on-court have made the media hesitant to truly call her out for her immature behavior and antics.
fxgai
I wasn't expecting to see her in a position to win a Grand Slam again, what with Osaka's great rise last year, but kudos to her for bringing her A-game, unlike the younger yoyo players.