Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serena Williams returns a shot to Elina Svitolina during their semifinal at the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday in New York. Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
tennis

Serena Williams reaches U.S. Open final

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Serena Williams beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the U.S. Open semifinals on Thursday night to give herself another shot at winning a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

A year ago, Williams lost a controversial and chaotic final in New York to Naomi Osaka.

Williams already has six U.S. Open titles and 23 major championships in all. That total is a record in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were first allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only player with more is Margaret Court, who won more than half of her 24 trophies against amateur competition.

In Saturday's final, Williams will face either Canadian Bianca Andreescu or Swiss Belinda Bencic, who were playing in the other semifinal later on Thursday.

In other action, Ash Barty is a win away from a second straight U.S. Open women's doubles title.

Barty and Victoria Azarenka routed Viktoria Kuzmova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0, 6-1 in a semifinal match that lasted just 56 minutes.

Barty won the women's doubles title last year at Flushing Meadows with CoCo Vandeweghe. Vandeweghe was still recovering from ankle problems this year so Barty is teaming with Azarenka, who like Barty is a former top-ranked singles player and major champion.

Barty will return to No. 1 in singles after the U.S. Open.

Barty and Azarenka, the No. 8 seeds who beat American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally in the third round, will face wither the fourth-seeded team of Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka, or Caroline Dolehide and Vania King of the U.S.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel