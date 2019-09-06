Serena Williams reaches U.S. Open final

Serena Williams returns a shot to Elina Svitolina during their semifinal at the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday in New York.

tennis

Serena Williams beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the U.S. Open semifinals on Thursday night to give herself another shot at winning a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

A year ago, Williams lost a controversial and chaotic final in New York to Naomi Osaka.

Williams already has six U.S. Open titles and 23 major championships in all. That total is a record in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were first allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only player with more is Margaret Court, who won more than half of her 24 trophies against amateur competition.

In Saturday's final, Williams will face either Canadian Bianca Andreescu or Swiss Belinda Bencic, who were playing in the other semifinal later on Thursday.

In other action, Ash Barty is a win away from a second straight U.S. Open women's doubles title.

Barty and Victoria Azarenka routed Viktoria Kuzmova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0, 6-1 in a semifinal match that lasted just 56 minutes.

Barty won the women's doubles title last year at Flushing Meadows with CoCo Vandeweghe. Vandeweghe was still recovering from ankle problems this year so Barty is teaming with Azarenka, who like Barty is a former top-ranked singles player and major champion.

Barty will return to No. 1 in singles after the U.S. Open.

Barty and Azarenka, the No. 8 seeds who beat American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally in the third round, will face wither the fourth-seeded team of Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka, or Caroline Dolehide and Vania King of the U.S.

