Shimane Prefecture considers canceling Olympic torch relay events

Shimane, one of Japan's 47 prefectures, may cancel its Tokyo Olympic torch relay events if the coronavirus situation does not improve in the capital, Gov Tatsuya Maruyama said Wednesday, in the latest sign of skepticism in the country over whether the games can be staged safely this summer amid the pandemic.

Maruyama announced the plan at a meeting of the prefectural government's planning committee on the torch relay, which is set to begin March 25 at the J-Village soccer training center in Fukushima Prefecture and currently due to pass through the western prefecture in May.

Maruyama told reporters before the meeting he is "dissatisfied with the central and Tokyo metropolitan governments' measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus."

The remarks by Maruyama, who also criticized the state and Tokyo government over their antivirus measures at a press conference last week, are seen as intended to increase pressure on them to improve their handling of the pandemic.

The Summer Games, which were postponed for one year due to the pandemic, are scheduled to open on July 23 and continue through Aug. 8.

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said in December that the domestic leg of the torch relay will pass through 859 municipalities across the country's 47 prefectures, with the itinerary unchanged from before the games were postponed.

At a press conference held on Feb. 10, Maruyama said the central and metropolitan governments were "unqualified" to host the games and that he would oppose the hosting of the major sporting events if their policies on the pandemic do not improve.

The governor pointed to the deaths of COVID-19 patients while recuperating at home and the heavy strain on public health officials in Tokyo as reasons for his critical stance.

Shimane's threat to withdraw from participation in the torch relay reflects strong public skepticism over the hosting of the Olympics and Paralympics this summer. In a Kyodo News survey conducted earlier this month, more than 80 percent of respondents in Japan said they believe the postponed games should be canceled or rescheduled.

The threat also poses another headache for the Summer Games organizers after Yoshiro Mori announced his resignation as the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee chief last week over sexist remarks.

At present, the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Games organizers are insisting the events will be held as scheduled, with IOC President Thomas Bach saying there is "no plan B."

After the nationwide torch relay, the flame is scheduled to arrive at Tokyo's National Stadium and be used to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony on July 23.

Meanwhile, nationwide coronavirus infections have been on a declining trend lately after the central government declared a state of emergency in the capital and some other areas in January, calling for people to refrain from unnecessary outings and for restaurants and bars to close early.

Shimane Prefecture, with a population of over 666,000, has so far confirmed about 280 coronavirus cases, while the number of infections in Tokyo totaled 107,959 as of Tuesday

