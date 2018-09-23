Spain holds off Japan 84-70 in Women's Basketball World Cup

Marta Xargay scored 15 points to help Spain beat Japan 84-70 on Saturday night in the Women's Basketball World Cup.

Spain (1-0) jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead, holding Japan to just 21 points in the opening 20 minutes in front of a spirited crowd cheering on the host team.

Japan (0-1) played much better in the second half, cutting the deficit to nine with about a minute left in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.

Yuki Miyazawa scored 12 points to lead Japan.

Earlier, Elena Delle Donne scored 19 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 16 to help the U.S. beat Senegal 87-67. Kim Gaucher scored 16 points as Canada routed Greece 81-50. Turkey beat Argentina 63-37, France rallied from an early 10-point deficit to rout Korea 89-58, Australia beat Nigeria 86-68 and China beat Latvia 64-61.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.