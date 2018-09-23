Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Spain holds off Japan 84-70 in Women's Basketball World Cup

0 Comments
TENERIFE, Spain

Marta Xargay scored 15 points to help Spain beat Japan 84-70 on Saturday night in the Women's Basketball World Cup.

Spain (1-0) jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead, holding Japan to just 21 points in the opening 20 minutes in front of a spirited crowd cheering on the host team.

Japan (0-1) played much better in the second half, cutting the deficit to nine with about a minute left in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.

Yuki Miyazawa scored 12 points to lead Japan.

Earlier, Elena Delle Donne scored 19 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 16 to help the U.S. beat Senegal 87-67. Kim Gaucher scored 16 points as Canada routed Greece 81-50. Turkey beat Argentina 63-37, France rallied from an early 10-point deficit to rout Korea 89-58, Australia beat Nigeria 86-68 and China beat Latvia 64-61.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic