Star power: Osaka wins at U.S. Open as Kaepernick, Kobe Bryant watch

Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Magda Linette during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday in New York.

By BRIAN MAHONEY

Naomi Osaka smacked a forehand winner into the open court, bringing Colin Kaepernick and Kobe Bryant to their feet in applause.

Osaka has power in her strokes and star power in her corner.

The defending U.S. Open champion moved into the third round Thursday with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Magda Linette, setting up a possible third-round showdown with Coco Gauff.

With Kaepernick and Bryant sitting with her team just a few rows off the Louis Armstrong Stadium court, Osaka did her part and waited to see if the 15-year-old Gauff would win her match later that night.

"For me, when I hear people talking about someone, I want to have the opportunity to play them just to assess it for myself," Osaka said.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who three years ago began kneeling during the national anthem before games, has been working out in the area in hopes of getting another shot in the NFL. Bryant, the retired NBA superstar, came to the U.S. Open to promote a new book "Legacy and the Queen" that he conceived and that Osaka has supported.

Osaka said Thursday was the first time she'd met Kaepernick, though she has developed a friendship with Bryant.

"It's just funny to me," Osaka said. "You know, like, last year compared to this year there is no way, like, Kobe would sit in my box. Yeah, Kaepernick, too."

Osaka was grateful for their attendance, she said, and motivated to win quickly so she wouldn't keep them in the sun too long watching.

The No. 1 seed gave them plenty to cheer along the way, especially the forehand winner on break point that gave her a 4-3 lead in the second set after Linette had grabbed the first three games.

While Osaka moved on, another two-time Grand Slam champion was eliminated when No. 6 Petra Kvitova was upset by Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4.

Taylor Townsend pulled off the biggest victory over her career at the U.S. Open on Thursday, surprising former No. 1 and two-time major champion Simona Halep.

With an entertaining, net-rushing, serve-and-volleying brand of lefty tennis, the 23-year-old Townsend — a qualifier ranked only 116th — came back to edge Halep 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the second round at Flushing Meadows.

Townsend was marked for greatness long ago: She was the singles and doubles junior champion at the 2012 Australian Open, turned pro later that year at age 16, then cracked the top 100 in the rankings while still a teenager. But there have been plenty of ups and downs since, including a drop out of the WTA's top 300, a 9-16 record at Grand Slam tournaments and an 0-10 mark against top-10 foes.

Until Thursday, that is. Halep was seeded No. 4 at the U.S. Open and coming off a title at Wimbledon last month.

"I mean, this means a lot. It's been a long journey," Townsend said, her voice cracking as tears flowed. "Just haven't been able to get over the hump. This match means so much and it gives me so much confidence to know I can do it."

How did she do it? By moving forward at every opportunity, something so rarely seen these days on tour. She won the point on 64 of her 106 trips to the net; Halep went 6 for 10. And Townsend serve-and-volleyed 61 times, Halep once.

"When I've played her before, I was just trying to make balls (in). I think I played not to lose," said Townsend, who had lost all six previous sets they had contested. "And today I played to win."

It was an attention-grabbing result on a busy day at the year's last major tournament, with all but nine of Wednesday's scheduled singles matches carried over because of rain. The weather was just right Thursday, and so result after result poured in.

Rafael Nadal and his upset-filled bottom half of the men's draw were in action Thursday, along with a number of matches that were postponed a day by the rain that wrecked most of Wednesday's schedule.

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev and No. 6 Alexander Zverev avoided the upsets that have already taken out half of the top 12 seeds on the men's side. Medvedev beat Hugo Dellien 6-3, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. Zverev outlasted Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted 3 hours, 9 minutes.

Other early winners included No. 15 Bianca Andreescu, No. 16 Johanna Konta and No. 20 Sofia Kenin, who all won in straight sets. No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova, a semifinalist last year in Flushing Meadows, rallied to beat Iga Swiatek in three sets.

